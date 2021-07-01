1h ago

Mapping the hottest temperatures around the world

Canada has seen record temperatures.
Canada has seen record temperatures.
June was an exceptionally hot month for several counties in the northern hemisphere. Since Friday, 25 June, at least 486 sudden deaths have been recorded in British Columbia, Canada as temperatures soared to nearly 50°C.

In the US, the ongoing heatwave has buckled highways and melted power lines.

A so-called “heat dome”, where high pressure traps the heat, is being blamed for the excessively high temperatures.

Record breaking temperatures

On 29 June, Lytton, a small town about 200km from Vancouver, hit 49.6°C  setting a national record for the highest temperature ever recorded across the country. Schools, universities and vaccination centres were closed across the province.

Just south of the border in the US state of Oregon, the city of Portland hit an all-time high of 46.6°C breaking the previous high of 41.6°C, first set in 1965.

Kuwait – the hottest place on earth in 2021

On 22 June, the Kuwaiti city of Nuwaiseeb recorded the highest temperature in the world so far this year at 53.2°C.

In neighbouring Iraq, temperatures reached 51.6°C on 1 July 2021, with Omidiyeh, Iran not far behind with a maximum temperature of 51°C recorded so far.

Several other countries in the Middle East including the UAE, Oman and Saudi Arabia recorded temperatures higher than 50°C in June 2021.

The Gulf is known for its hot and humid climate with temperatures regularly exceeding 40°C in the summer months.

Hottest temperatures ever recorded

The map below shows the hottest temperatures ever recorded in each country around the world. At least 23 countries have recorded maximum temperatures of 50°C or above.

Currently, the highest officially registered temperature is 56.7°C, recorded in California’s Death Valley back in 1913.

The hottest known temperature in Africa is 55°C recorded in Kebili, Tunisia in 1931.

Iran holds Asia’s hottest official temperature of 54°C which it recorded in 2017.

In 2020, Seymour Island in Antarctica recorded a maximum temperature of 20.7°C. According to the UN’s World Meteorological Organization (WMO), temperatures on the Antarctic Peninsula have risen by almost 3°C (5.4F) over the past 50 years.

How temperature is measured

The temperature that you see on the news or on the weather app on your phone relies on a network of weather stations positioned around the globe.

To ensure accurate readings, weather stations use specialist platinum resistance thermometers placed in shaded instruments known as a Stevenson screen at a height of 1.25-2 metres above the ground.

There are two well-known scales used to measure temperature: Celsius and Fahrenheit.

Only a few countries use Fahrenheit as their official scale, most notably the United States.

The rest of the world uses the Celsius scale named after Swedish astronomer Anders Celsius who invented the 0-100 degree freezing and boiling point scale in 1742.

The world is getting hotter

A report published by NASA’s Goddard Institute for Space Studies (GISS), found that the Earth’s global average surface temperature in 2020 tied with 2016 as the warmest year on record.

GISS Director Gavin Schmidt said, “The last seven years have been the warmest seven years on record, typifying the ongoing and dramatic warming trend. Whether one year is a record or not is not really that important – the important things are long-term trends. With these trends, and as the human impact on the climate increases, we have to expect that records will continue to be broken.”

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
