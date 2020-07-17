12m ago

add bookmark

Masks spark political, legal battles in US as virus marches on

A selection of masks.
A selection of masks.
iStock
  • The wearing of masks has sparked political and legal battles in the US
  • Florida, the new epicentre, posted more than 11 000 new cases and 128 deaths Friday
  • The epidemic is meanwhile spreading to new parts of the country - Idaho, Tennessee, Mississippi

The United States' Covid-19 epidemic is once more blowing up at an exponential rate, even as leaders of some of the worst-hit states resist mandatory mask measures to stem the spread.

Health authorities reported 78 000 new cases on Thursday, according to the database run by Johns Hopkins University.

The number of patients hospitalised for the virus is at its highest level since April 23, according to The Covid Tracking Project.

The death rate, which plummeted in May and June, has been rising since last week. Florida, the new epicentre, posted more than 11 000 new cases and 128 deaths Friday.

The epidemic is meanwhile spreading to new parts of the country - Idaho, Tennessee, Mississippi.

President Donald Trump's ratings have plummeted since the start of the pandemic: Only 38 percent of Americans approve of how he has handled the health crisis, against 51% in March, according to a Washington Post poll published Friday.

Trump aide Kellyanne Conway said on Friday the cause for the decline was that the president was no longer briefing the public about the virus on a daily basis, and suggested this could be revived.

"The president's numbers were much higher when he was out there briefing everybody on a day by day basis about the coronavirus," she said, adding: "I think the president should be doing that."

The near-daily task force briefings featuring Trump were halted in late April amid mounting criticism over his exaggerated and inaccurate claims about the public health response and his penchant for pushing bogus treatments.

"We've really got to regroup, call a time-out," Anthony Fauci the United States' top infectious disease specialist told Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg in a video chat Thursday.

"Not necessarily lock down again, but say 'we've got to do this in a more measured way,'" he added.

'Do not be a sheep' 

States locked down in patchwork fashion, and several skipped important epidemiological checkpoints before easing their stay home orders, said Fauci.

Subsequently, many have been forced to pause re-opening, closing bars but also sometimes gyms, movie theaters, places of worship and shops.

Mayors have reacted by imposing mandatory mask orders. But in Georgia, in the south, the state's Republican governor Brian Kemp sued the mayor of the capital Atlanta for issuing a face covering directive.

"While we all agree wearing a mask is effective, I am confident Georgians do not need a mandate to do the right thing," Kemp said.

His lawsuit seeks to overturn not just the mask order but Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms' return to a stricter lockdown.

Bottoms, a Democrat who is vying to become former vice president Joe Biden's running mate in November, believes Kemp's decision was a political retaliation.

"I don't think it was happenstance that this lawsuit was filed the day after Donald Trump visited Atlanta, and I pointed out that he did not have on a mask at Atlanta's Hartsfield Jackson International Airport and that was in violation of state law," she told CNN on Friday.

Similar conflicts abound elsewhere in the country. In ultra-conservative Texas, Governor Greg Abbott finally ordered a statewide mask order after seeing cases surge, but he has been condemned through censure resolutions passed by multiple local Republican officials.

They accuse him of violating the party's principles of separation of powers, free enterprise and personal responsibility, according to The Texas Tribune.

The Democratic mayor of Houston, the state's largest city, wants to move back into lockdown but the governor refuses.

"Do not be a sheep," a sheriff in the state of Washington said in late June. The US epidemic began in the western state and cases have started to pick up there once again.

Likewise, many sheriffs - who are often elected officials - in California, North Carolina and elsewhere have also said they won't enforce mask regulations in their counties.

The United States' federalized system of governance is proving to be a weakness against a virus that knows no borders.

Related Links
Have nationwide protests led to a spike in US coronavirus cases?
Trump claims he finally wore a mask and 'it looked very nice'
US may soon screen international air travellers for coronavirus
Read more on:
uscoronavirus
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Have you been affected by the massive job losses due to lockdown?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I have lost my job
17% - 1106 votes
No, my job is thankfully safe
45% - 2956 votes
No, but my job is not secure and I am very worried
39% - 2559 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.55
(+0.78)
ZAR/GBP
20.92
(+0.37)
ZAR/EUR
18.93
(+0.67)
ZAR/AUD
11.62
(+0.40)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.47)
Gold
1807.86
(-0.06)
Silver
19.25
(-0.03)
Platinum
830.00
(+0.18)
Brent Crude
43.06
(+0.42)
Palladium
1963.00
(+0.31)
All Share
56374.05
(+1.52)
Top 40
52048.69
(+1.59)
Financial 15
10697.88
(+1.61)
Industrial 25
76413.30
(+1.19)
Resource 10
54358.32
(+2.14)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Food for thought: School bakery helps feed hungry pupils with nutritious...

10h ago

WATCH | Food for thought: School bakery helps feed hungry pupils with nutritious 'magic muffins'
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | If you can't spend 67 minutes this Mandela Day you can still make a...

16 Jul

FEEL GOOD | If you can't spend 67 minutes this Mandela Day you can still make a difference with just R67
FEEL GOOD | If you can not spend 67 minutes this Mandela Day you can still make a...

16 Jul

FEEL GOOD | If you can not spend 67 minutes this Mandela Day you can still make a difference with just R67
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20199.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo