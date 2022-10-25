1h ago

add bookmark

Mass funerals after Israeli raids on West Bank militants kill six

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Six Palestinians were killed in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday. 
  • This was as the Israeli army targeted the emerging armed group the 'Lion's Den'
  • Another Palestinian was killed by Israeli forces in Nabi Saleh. 

Six Palestinians were killed in sweeping Israeli raids on Tuesday in the occupied West Bank, as the army targeted an emerging armed group.

Thousands later massed for the funerals of the alleged gunmen.

The Palestinian health ministry said five people were killed in Nablus in the northern West Bank, where Israel confirmed an overnight operation targeted the "Lion's Den", a new group it blames for multiple recent attacks.

Another Palestinian died from a gunshot wound to the chest during overnight clashes with Israeli forces in Nabi Saleh, north of Ramallah, the health ministry said.

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said in a statement that Wadi al-Houh, whom he described as "the head of the Lion's Den", was among those killed in Nablus.

The army said it carried out a major operation with police and intelligence officers targeting a site "used by the main operatives of the 'Lion's Den'", describing it as a "headquarters and a workshop for making weapons".

The army statement said: 

The forces detonated the explosive manufacturing site. During the activity, multiple armed suspects were hit.

Ready for 'escalation'

An Israeli military official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told AFP that "after trying to let the Palestinian Authority contain the group and them failing to do so, and with the rise in attacks... we embarked on an intelligence-based operation to halt the Lions' Den terror attacks".

"The region has been thoroughly reinforced, we're prepared for an escalation," the official added.

On the death reported at Nabi Saleh, the army confirmed it "spotted a suspect throwing an explosive device" at soldiers, who opened fire.

In a statement posted to Telegram, the nascent militant group was defiant.

It said:

Surrender is the path of humiliation. It's time for the lions to come out of their den.

A sea of mourners carried bodies through the streets of Nablus ahead of the burials as gunman fired into the air.

Violence has surged in recent months in the north of the West Bank, the Palestinian territory occupied since 1967 by Israel, especially in the areas of Nablus and Jenin.

More than 100 Palestinian fighters and civilians have been killed since the start of the year, the heaviest toll in the West Bank for nearly seven years, according to the United Nations.

Lapid, speaking on Israeli public broadcaster Kan radio, warned Palestinian militants that "they need to know that we will reach them wherever they are".

"Israel will never stop acting for its security and we will do what needs to be done," added Lapid, who is campaigning ahead of November 1 elections.

Gaza general strike

Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas is making "urgent contacts in order to stop this aggression against our people" in Nablus, his spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeinah said in a statement.

The chief of Islamist armed group Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, warned in a statement that the violence would "plunge Palestine into escalation".

Palestinian factions in the Israeli-blockaded Gaza strip announced a general strike.

Khaled al-Batsh, a leader in the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group, urged "confrontation" with Israel on all "fronts".

Islamic Jihad reported its fighters were involved in "violent clashes" with Israeli forces in Nablus, and threatened Israel with reprisals "for its crimes".

READ | Palestinians resisting forced removal by the Israeli government are moving into caves

In recent weeks, a group of young Palestinian fighters - some affiliated with groups such as Fatah, Hamas and Islamic Jihad - have launched militant attacks from Nablus.

The new group, called "Areen al-Ossoud" or "The Lions' Den" in English, claimed responsibility for a deadly attack on an Israeli soldier two weeks ago in the West Bank.

Late leader Ibrahim al-Nabulsi, nicknamed "The Lion of Nablus", was known for galvanising the youth before he was shot dead by Israeli forces in August. He has since become a folk hero to Palestinians on social media.

In the aftermath, the Israeli army tightened its grip on Nablus, setting up controls to identify people leaving the city and constantly scanning the area with observation drones.

On Saturday night, a Lions' Den fighter, Tamer al-Kilani, was killed in Nablus by an "explosion" attributed by the group and the Israeli press to a bomb remotely activated by the Israeli army.

The army did not comment on these claims.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
west bankpalestineisraelconflict
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What key issues should President Cyril Ramaphosa raise with King Charles III during his state visit to Buckingham Palace in November?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
How to strengthen travel and trade between the UK and RSA
10% - 4453 votes
When Britain will pay reparations to Africa
30% - 14077 votes
Building his relationship with the UK PM
38% - 17661 votes
He should just stay home & sort out load shedding
23% - 10666 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Heartbreak and horror as child murders continue to dominate headlines

21 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Heartbreak and horror as child murders continue to dominate headlines
PODCAST | SA Money Report: How deep do Markus Jooste's attachment issues go?

20 Oct

PODCAST | SA Money Report: How deep do Markus Jooste's attachment issues go?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Her lung collapsed twice, but no one suspected endometriosis: 'I was fighting for my life'

20 Oct

PODCAST | Her lung collapsed twice, but no one suspected endometriosis: 'I was fighting for my life'
PODCAST | The Story: Media freedom in the dock, Karyn Maughan speaks out

14 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Media freedom in the dock, Karyn Maughan speaks out
PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist

08 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.21
+1.0%
Rand - Pound
20.89
-0.7%
Rand - Euro
18.14
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.64
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.2%
Gold
1,655.98
+0.4%
Silver
19.39
+0.8%
Palladium
1,925.00
-2.3%
Platinum
925.52
-0.4%
Brent Crude
93.26
-0.3%
Top 40
59,268
+1.4%
All Share
65,851
+1.4%
Resource 10
61,645
-0.3%
Industrial 25
77,849
+2.3%
Financial 15
15,249
+1.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
How these pupils from SA’s poorest schools became doctors

6h ago

How these pupils from SA’s poorest schools became doctors
Mitchell's Plain man's love for art awarded at provincial ceremony

9h ago

Mitchell's Plain man's love for art awarded at provincial ceremony
Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going

23 Sep

Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to...

10 Oct

Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to survive your trip Down Under
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic

11 Aug

Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22297.23) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo