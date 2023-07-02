42m ago

'Mass shooting incident' in Baltimore, police at scene - media

Reports indicate that two people died in a mass shooting in Baltimore.
  • Two people were killed in a Maryland mass shooting.
  • Both deceased are adults.
  • The mayor highlighted the proliferation of illegal guns.

There was a "mass shooting incident" in South Baltimore overnight and police were at the scene, CNN reported on Sunday, citing a Baltimore Police spokesperson.

Early reports indicate multiple people have been killed and dozens more injured, Fox 45 Baltimore news channel said.

Ten people were taken to hospitals by police, and another 19 took themselves to hospitals, Fox 45 reported, adding that a witness said they heard 20 to 30 shots fired.

CNN reported that two people died and 28 people were injured in the mass shooting at a Baltimore block party, officials said.

Baltimore Police Department did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Hundreds of people were gathered in the area for an event called "Brooklyn Day," a witness told TV station Fox 45.

AFP reported that police received multiple calls about a shooting just after 00:30 on Sunday (04:30 GMT) in the city's Brooklyn neighbourhood in Maryland state, Acting Police Commissioner Rich Worley said during a press conference.

Worley said:

Upon officers' arrival we located multiple victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

One adult woman was found deceased at the scene and nine additional victims were transported from the location to area hospitals, he said.

Twenty other victims went to hospitals in the region, the commissioner added.

The other deceased victim was also an adult.

Three people are in critical condition, he said.

Worley said authorities were working to identify a suspect and determine a motive for the shooting.

"This is an absolute tragedy that did not have to happen," Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said at the press conference.

"It again highlights the impacts and the need to deal with the over-proliferation of illegal guns on our streets and the ability for those who should not have them to get their hands on them," Scott said.

"We will not stop until we find those cowards who decided to just shoot dozens of people, causing two people to lose their lives," he said.

With more firearms than inhabitants, the US has the highest rate of gun deaths of any developed country - 20 200 in 2022, according to the Gun Violence Archive.


