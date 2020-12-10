1h ago

Mastercard ends use of its cards on Pornhub

Mastercard Inc said on Thursday it was ending the use of its cards on Pornhub after its investigation confirmed the presence of unlawful content on the sex videos site.

Pornhub did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Pornhub said on Tuesday it had banned video downloads and was allowing only certain partner accounts to upload content after a New York Times column reported that many videos posted on the adult website depicted sexual assault of children.

The newspaper column had also described some videos on the site as recordings of assaults on unconscious women and girls.

Pornhub has denied the allegations.

Billionaire investor Bill Ackman asked Visa Inc to follow suit. Visa did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

