McDonald's leaves Kazakhstan over 'supply restrictions'

McDonald's will no longer operate in Kazakhstan.
Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Fast food giant McDonald's will close its doors in Kazakhstan due to supply restrictions, the local franchise that operates the US chain in the central Asian nation said on Thursday.

"The chain of fast food restaurants operated by Food Solutions will cease its work under the brand of McDonald's in Kazakhstan due to supply restrictions," McDonald's Kazakhstan said on its website.

McDonald's opened its first restaurant in the vast central Asian country in 2016.

It operated 24 restaurants including in the capital Astana and financial hub Almaty - as well as the regional cities of Atyrau, Aktobe, Kostanay and Karangada.

According to the press release, it employed 2 000 people in Kazakhstan.

The company said "the opening of new fast food restaurants under a new name will be announced in the near future."

The statement did not mention the massive sanctions imposed on neighbouring Russia, or the conflict in Ukraine.

Some companies have struggled to operate as normal amid economic disruptions in the region.

Like many Western brand giants, McDonald's left neighbouring Russia last year after the Kremlin's invasion of Ukraine.

In Russia, McDonald's - which had employed 62 000 workers - was bought by Russian businessman Alexander Govor and renamed "Delicious. Full Stop".

McDonald's also left the Belarus market in November last year over the Ukraine conflict.


Read more on:
