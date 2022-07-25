Memorial trees vandalised twice at former Nazi camp

Several memorial trees planted near former Nazi concentration camp Buchenwald were damaged twice in the last week.

The trees were part of the project "1 000 beeches" by the Lebenshilfewerk organisation

More than 56 000 men, women and children died at Buchenwald during World War II.

Vandals damaged trees planted in honour of the victims of the former Nazi concentration camp Buchenwald twice in the last week, prompting state premier Bodo Ramelow on Monday to pledge a "decisive response".

Seven trees planted near the camp memorial in the German state of Thuringia were felled or badly damaged last week while another two were destroyed at the weekend, according to the charity that planted them.

The trees were part of the project "1 000 beeches" by the Lebenshilfewerk organisation which has since 1999 planted saplings along the "death march" route from the former camp.



"Buchenwald" means beech forest in German.

Thuringia premier Ramelow said he was interrupting his summer holiday in response, telling the daily Tageszeitung he would attend a memorial march for deported Jewish youth in the city of Weimar on Sunday.

He said:

The only thing that will help is a decisive response. Two new trees for every destroyed one. Redoubled focus on every cowardly act.

"Those who commit such cowardly attacks share a mentality with the murderers in the concentration camps," Ramelow of the far-left Linke party said of the vandals.



He vowed to take part in the planting of replacement trees.

More than 56 000 men, women and children died at Buchenwald during World War II. They were either killed by the Nazis or perished through illness, cold or starvation.

ALSO READ | Former Nazi camp guard, 101, gets five-year jail sentence

Thousands of Jews were among the dead, but also Roma and Sinti, and political opponents of the Nazis, gays and Soviet prisoners of war.

US forces liberated the camp in 1945.

The foundation running the memorial site has repeatedly warned that unwanted visits from neo-Nazis were becoming a growing problem.



