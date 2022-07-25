42m ago

add bookmark

Memorial trees vandalised twice at former Nazi camp

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Yana Alimova, ’n burger van Oekraïne wat in Duitsland studeer, by ’n geleentheid wat die bevryding van die Buchenwald-konsentrasiekamp tydens die Tweede Wêreldoorlog gedenk. Foto: Getty Images
Yana Alimova, ’n burger van Oekraïne wat in Duitsland studeer, by ’n geleentheid wat die bevryding van die Buchenwald-konsentrasiekamp tydens die Tweede Wêreldoorlog gedenk. Foto: Getty Images
  • Several memorial trees planted near former Nazi concentration camp Buchenwald were damaged twice in the last week. 
  • The trees were part of the project "1 000 beeches" by the Lebenshilfewerk organisation
  • More than 56 000 men, women and children died at Buchenwald during World War II. 

Vandals damaged trees planted in honour of the victims of the former Nazi concentration camp Buchenwald twice in the last week, prompting state premier Bodo Ramelow on Monday to pledge a "decisive response".

Seven trees planted near the camp memorial in the German state of Thuringia were felled or badly damaged last week while another two were destroyed at the weekend, according to the charity that planted them.

The trees were part of the project "1 000 beeches" by the Lebenshilfewerk organisation which has since 1999 planted saplings along the "death march" route from the former camp.

"Buchenwald" means beech forest in German.

Thuringia premier Ramelow said he was interrupting his summer holiday in response, telling the daily Tageszeitung he would attend a memorial march for deported Jewish youth in the city of Weimar on Sunday.

He said: 

The only thing that will help is a decisive response. Two new trees for every destroyed one. Redoubled focus on every cowardly act.

"Those who commit such cowardly attacks share a mentality with the murderers in the concentration camps," Ramelow of the far-left Linke party said of the vandals.

He vowed to take part in the planting of replacement trees.

More than 56 000 men, women and children died at Buchenwald during World War II. They were either killed by the Nazis or perished through illness, cold or starvation.

ALSO READ | Former Nazi camp guard, 101, gets five-year jail sentence

Thousands of Jews were among the dead, but also Roma and Sinti, and political opponents of the Nazis, gays and Soviet prisoners of war.

US forces liberated the camp in 1945.

The foundation running the memorial site has repeatedly warned that unwanted visits from neo-Nazis were becoming a growing problem.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
germanynazi campbuchenwaldvandalism
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should the SA Reserve Bank proceed with declaring cryptocurrency as a financial product?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's about time!
22% - 2874 votes
Nope, that ship has sailed... and sunk
56% - 7514 votes
SA was never ready
22% - 2955 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Kestell community reeling after seven killed in violent farm attack

23 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Kestell community reeling after seven killed in violent farm attack
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?

16 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree

25 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.75
+0.5%
Rand - Pound
20.20
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.16
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.65
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.7%
Gold
1,719.02
-0.5%
Silver
18.35
-1.3%
Palladium
2,003.41
-2.1%
Platinum
879.01
+0.2%
Brent Crude
103.20
-0.6%
Top 40
61,727
-0.1%
All Share
68,037
-0.1%
Resource 10
60,839
+0.2%
Industrial 25
84,563
-0.5%
Financial 15
15,192
+0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree

08 Jul

Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree
Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens

04 Jul

Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens
'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her...

01 Jul

'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her newborn's rare condition
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains...

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22201.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo