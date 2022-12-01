26m ago

add bookmark

Memory of macabre cult massacre buried in Guyana jungle

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Portrait of American cult leader and founder of the Peoples Temple (formally known as the Peoples Temple of the Disciples of Christ) Jim Jones in 1976. He coerced his followers to commit suicide.
Portrait of American cult leader and founder of the Peoples Temple (formally known as the Peoples Temple of the Disciples of Christ) Jim Jones in 1976. He coerced his followers to commit suicide.
Janet Fries, Getty Images
  • US reverend-guru Jim Jones coerced his followers into committing suicide as a "revolutionary act".
  • Ex-members claim there was drug use and sexual enslavement at the cult.
  • Some locals say they'd prefer the massacre be forgotten as it "put Guyana on the map for bad reasons".

Deep in the Guyanese jungle, only a signpost and a nondescript plaque serve as reminders of a cult settlement where one of the most spine-chilling mass murder-suicides in modern history took place almost five decades ago.

"Welcome to the People's Temple," reads the green lettering on a sign above a red dirt road announcing the entrance to what was once Jonestown, a jungle utopia-turned-nightmare, where 914 adults and children died on November 18, 1978.

They were the followers of the US reverend-guru Jim Jones, who coerced them into committing suicide, urging parents to give their children poison, while others were shot trying to flee or forced to drink the deadly liquid.

The carnage highlighted the manipulative power cult leaders wield over their followers, and those who live nearby are torn between wanting to move on and wishing the site could serve as a lesson as to what went wrong.

"There is really nothing to see, unless the place is cleared up, and you will see what remains on the ground in terms of old vehicles, tractors and other things," said Fitz Duke, who lives in the remote nearby village of Port Kaituma.

He was 31 when the massacre occurred, and he recalls the presence of Jones and his following of poor African Americans, who worked hard to clear the jungle as they built what was meant to be a socialist, self-sufficient settlement on about 1,500 hectares in the middle of nowhere.

"They had a very good agricultural system," Duke said, adding that local villagers would often work for the community.

"They had a lot of livestock. They were almost self-sufficient in terms of food for themselves. We used to visit often. They had a very good band, a lot of instruments," he added.

READ | US mass shooting survivor files $50 million lawsuit against Walmart

However, while the community was billed as a non-racist, non-sexist, paradise on earth, it was run with an iron fist by Jones and his aides.

Ex-cult members made claims of drugs use, hunger and sexual enslavement, saying Jones forced his followers to work from dawn to dusk, six days a week.

"You couldn't just come and go as you like," said Duke.

"They had a huge tower to see directly on the main road. And they always had men up there to watch with their binoculars."

He said Jonestown guards with "bigger guns than the police" used to search the cars, and once stopped a police car, telling them "it wasn't Guyana, it was Jonestown."

- Hundreds 'brainwashed' -

After complaints in the United States about the living conditions in the community, Congressman Leo Ryan visited Jonestown on November 17, 1978, to investigate.

A day later, as he prepared to board a plane home, Ryan was shot dead on the tarmac by Jones's men, who also killed three journalists and a cult member who wanted to leave.

For Jones -- who had long warned his followers of a looming assault by the US government and carried out sessions in which they and their children drank fake poison -- there was no turning back.

He told his followers that Ryan was a CIA agent and that US Marines were preparing to attack the community.

A 45-minute recording found near his body would later reveal how he incited his followers to commit suicide in what he said was a "revolutionary act."

Duke added: 

It's still a wonder why and how one man could have so many hundreds of people brainwashed like that.

Forty-four years later, only a white slab in the overgrowth bearing the words "in memory of the victims of the Jonestown massacre" bears testament to what happened at the site.

The signpost at the entrance to the community was put up to replace the old version sometime after the events.

- 'A bad memory' -

Duke is among those who would prefer the massacre be forgotten.

"I feel that it has done our country real, real bad. It put Guyana on the map for bad reasons. They should do away with it. They should give the land to farmers for them to cultivate it," he said.

Local authorities did not wish to speak on the massacre.

However, opposition official in Port Kaituma, Tiffnie Daniels, 31, said she would like to see the site become a place where visitors could "understand what happened."

"There is just a monument and the jungle. But, if children want to study that, or people want to visit as a tourist site, there is nothing," she added.

"Yes, it's a bad memory, but it's also history."


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
guyanacrimereligion
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Gauteng DA leader Solly Msimanga says the party's voters want it to explore conditional coalition talks with the ANC. 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a step in the right direction. An ANC-DA coalition would be the most stable option for SA
32% - 3996 votes
The DA should focus on working with all opposition parties, including the EFF, to unseat the ANC
14% - 1786 votes
The DA should rather remain in opposition than form a coalition with the ANC or the EFF
53% - 6540 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments

25 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5

18 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton

11 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton
A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures

09 Nov

A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.49
-1.6%
Rand - Pound
21.27
-2.4%
Rand - Euro
18.25
-1.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.89
-1.7%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-2.8%
Gold
1,780.22
+0.7%
Silver
22.13
-0.3%
Palladium
1,886.00
-0.1%
Platinum
1,029.00
-0.8%
Brent Crude
86.97
+3.1%
Top 40
68,997
+0.6%
All Share
75,186
+0.5%
Resource 10
74,521
+1.5%
Industrial 25
92,295
+2.0%
Financial 15
15,781
-3.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Teenager from Italy stuns judges to be crowned the King of the Air at Bloubergstrand

30 Nov

Teenager from Italy stuns judges to be crowned the King of the Air at Bloubergstrand
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Citizen Canine: Deaf pitbull the first dog to use sign language to pass gold standard

29 Nov

Citizen Canine: Deaf pitbull the first dog to use sign language to pass gold standard
Cape Town mall gets rooftop farm where young people grow produce

26 Nov

Cape Town mall gets rooftop farm where young people grow produce
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank

10 Nov

What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank
Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for...

09 Nov

Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for the best primetime entertainment
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Find More
© 2022 (3.0.22327.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo