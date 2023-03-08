1h ago

Share

Memphis approves police reforms after beating death of Tyre Nichols

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • The US city of Memphis proposed police reforms following the death of Tyre Nichols.
  • Police officers killed Nichols during a traffic stop in January.
  • Five officers were charged with second-degree murder.

The Memphis City Council on Tuesday approved a series of police reforms in the wake of the death of Tyre Nichols following his beating by police during a 7 January traffic stop, with more far-reaching measures under consideration.

The ordinances create an annual review of police training techniques, require police to use only marked vehicles for routine traffic stops, strengthen citizen review boards, and require more police data collection.

The death of Nichols, 29, an unarmed black man, prompted outrage and calls for change. 

Nationwide, police have come under increasing pressure to alter their practices since the 2020 death in Minneapolis of George Floyd, another African American who died at the hands of the police.

READ | 'We need to take some action': Tears, anger as US police beating victim Tyre Nichols is buried

In the Nichols case, five officers, all black, have been charged with second-degree murder.

Police yanked him from his car and immediately shouted vulgarity-laced orders and threatened him with bodily harm.

A screen is seen at the entrance of Mississippi Bo
A screen is seen at the entrance of Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church displays the celebration of life for Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee.

Officers went on to beat and kick Nichols, spray him with pepper spray and hit him with a baton on the streets near his Memphis home, as Nichols cried out for his mother.

The violence of the beating was revealed in four separate videos of the incident totalling about 67 minutes that the city released on 27 January.

Another 20 hours of video will be released on Wednesday, Memphis Chief Legal Officer Jennifer Sink told a city council committee earlier on Tuesday.

The ordinances approved on Tuesday passed a required third reading before the council, including one that mandates police use only marked patrol cars for routine traffic stops.

After that ordinance passed, reform supporters in the audience chanted, "Justice for Tyre!" 

Some officers in the Nichols case drove unmarked cars and formed part of a special unit that has since been disbanded.

Other measures passed would strengthen the role of citizen review boards, even though pending state legislation would strip power from such panels, potentially rendering the city's action irrelevant.

A more far-reaching reform named the "Tyre Nichols Justice in Policing Ordinance" passed a first reading but needs to be heard by the council two more times to get approved. 

Those measures would ban racial profiling, require police to intervene when their colleagues use excessive force, and oblige police to offer assistance to suspects in danger or distress.

Even before the new rules, 13 officers came under investigation for their conduct in the Nichols chose, said Sink, city's legal officer, who told the committee that the city's investigation had concluded.

Seven of those 13 officers were fired, three were suspended, two had charges dismissed, and one resigned in lieu of termination, Sink said.

Of the five officers facing criminal charges, all of them pleaded not guilty and have been released on bail.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
usblack lives matter
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What was the most unexpected part Ramaphosa’s Cabinet reshuffle for you?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
The ballooning Presidency
28% - 1221 votes
Lindiwe Sisulu’s axing
6% - 272 votes
The new Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation portfolio
6% - 241 votes
Bheki Cele’s survival
60% - 2618 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Shaken, not stirred? Ramaphosa unveils bloated Presidency in reshuffled Cabinet

07 Mar

LISTEN | Shaken, not stirred? Ramaphosa unveils bloated Presidency in reshuffled Cabinet
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.62
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
22.05
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
19.62
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.30
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.1%
Platinum
942.51
+0.6%
Palladium
1,408.11
+1.1%
Gold
1,815.69
+0.1%
Silver
20.15
+0.4%
Brent Crude
83.29
-3.5%
Top 40
71,767
-1.3%
All Share
77,612
-1.2%
Resource 10
65,203
-0.6%
Industrial 25
105,262
-1.1%
Financial 15
16,224
-2.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Boy with rare illness realises racing dream at Killarney thanks to local champion

7h ago

Boy with rare illness realises racing dream at Killarney thanks to local champion
These grannies from the Gogo Shonisane Mamelodi football club prove age is nothing...

28 Feb

These grannies from the Gogo Shonisane Mamelodi football club prove age is nothing but a number
Local rugby club donates cereal to school in Mitchell's Plain

28 Feb

Local rugby club donates cereal to school in Mitchell's Plain
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Get a quote: How you can save on car insurance

07 Mar

Get a quote: How you can save on car insurance
4 in-demand tech skills that can help you thrive in the 4IR tomorrow

03 Mar

4 in-demand tech skills that can help you thrive in the 4IR tomorrow
WATCH | Climate resilience: Preparing your business for a sustainable future

02 Mar

WATCH | Climate resilience: Preparing your business for a sustainable future
The importance of spending wisely and knowing your credit score

02 Mar

The importance of spending wisely and knowing your credit score
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23062.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo