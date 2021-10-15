1h ago

add bookmark

Mental illness may have triggered Norway attack

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
iStock
iStock
  • Espen Andersen Brathen, a 37-year-old Danish citizen has been arrested for killing five people with bow in Norway.
  • Brathen has been admitted in a medical facility pending a psychiatric evaluation.
  • The psychiatric evaluation is necessary to determine whether Brathen can be held legally responsible for his actions.

A bow-and-arrow attack in Norway that left five people dead this week appears to have been motivated by mental illness, authorities indicated Friday, as the perpetrator was ordered to be kept in a medical facility.

Espen Andersen Brathen, a 37-year-old Danish citizen who converted to Islam and is believed to have been radicalised, has confessed to the killings in police questioning.

He was on Friday in custody in a medical facility pending a psychiatric evaluation.

"The strongest hypothesis after the first days of the investigation is that illness is in the background," police inspector Per Thomas Omholt told reporters on Friday, two days after the attack.

Police were however keeping other possibilities open, and have investigated a range of motives including "anger, revenge, impulse, jihad, illness and provocation," Omholt said.

The psychiatric evaluation, which could take several months, is necessary to determine whether Brathen can be held legally responsible for his actions.

"This indicates that things are not exactly as they should be," his lawyer Fredrik Neumann said, referring to his client's mental health.

"A complete judicial assessment will clarify that," he told Norwegian daily VG.

Omholt said Friday that Brathen had admitted to the acts but did not admit guilt.

READ | Man arrested after killing several people with bow in Norway

While authorities said the attack bore the hallmarks of an act of terror, they seemed to be leaning toward the theory that it was the act of a mentally unstable person.

"There is no doubt that (it) appears as if it could be an act of terror, but it's important that the investigation continues and that we establish the motive of the suspect," the head of Norway's intelligence service PST, Hans Sverre Sjovold, told a news conference on Thursday.

Sjovold said:

This is a person who has been in and out of the health system for some time.

Brathen was known to police previously over fears he had radicalised.

Four women and one man were killed and three people injured, and police said a bow and arrows and two other undisclosed weapons were used before he was arrested.

- Always 'alone' -

The suspect was known to PST, which is in charge of Norway's anti-terrorism efforts, but few details have emerged about why.

"There were fears linked to radicalisation previously," police official Ole Bredrup Saeverud told reporters.

Those reports were before this year, and police said they had followed up at the time.

Norwegian media reported that Brathen was subject to two prior court rulings, including a restraining order against him regarding his parents after threatening to kill his father, and a conviction for burglary and purchasing narcotics in 2012.

Local media also unearthed a video Brathen allegedly posted on social media in 2017, in which he issued a "warning" and declared his Muslim faith.

Speaking anonymously, one of Brathen's neighbours described him as a big person with a crew cut and a serious demeanour, who was always seen "alone".

The neighbour told AFP:

No smile, nothing in the face. He was just staring.

Brathen is believed to have acted alone when he killed four women and a man, aged between 50 and 70, in several locations in Kongsberg where he lived.

Norway's Prime Minister Jonas GahrStore, who took office on Thursday following recent elections, was on Friday expected to visit the town of 25,000 people, which was still reeling.

Flowers and candles were placed in front of the various crime scenes.

- 'I'm totally broken' -

Svein Westad, a 75-year-old pensioner wandered aimlessly on a Hyttegata, a street where two of his neighbours and close friends were killed in their homes.

"I'm totally broken into pieces, I cannot say anything more than that. I will never get over this," he told AFP.

"They should have caught him immediately," he said, referring to criticism against the police for arresting Brathen more than 30 minutes after the first reports came in.

Norway rarely experiences such violence, but 10 years ago Anders Behring Breivik killed 77 people in the country's worst massacre since World War II.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
norway
Lottery
Here are the Powerball and Powerball Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Facebook is facing a fresh crisis after a former employee turned whistle-blower leaked internal company research. Do you still use Facebook?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, the benefits outweigh the risk for me
33% - 1771 votes
No, I have deleted it
38% - 2056 votes
Yes, but I am considering deleting it
30% - 1616 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | My Only Story: Problem under the water - predators, top schools and a culture of secrecy

14 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Problem under the water - predators, top schools and a culture of secrecy
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | SA Money Report: SA’s 'coal war' and Joburg’s electioneering power play

8h ago

PODCAST | SA Money Report: SA’s 'coal war' and Joburg’s electioneering power play
PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why is local government so bad?

11 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why is local government so bad?
PODCAST | The Story: The increasing politicisation of judicial appointments

09 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: The increasing politicisation of judicial appointments
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.64
+0.8%
Rand - Pound
20.12
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
16.99
+0.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.86
+0.8%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+1.3%
Gold
1,767.33
-1.6%
Silver
23.30
-0.9%
Palladium
2,081.51
-2.9%
Platinum
1,060.77
-0.0%
Brent Crude
84.00
+1.0%
Top 40
60,494
+0.2%
All Share
67,029
+0.3%
Resource 10
64,347
-0.1%
Industrial 25
84,819
+0.7%
Financial 15
13,961
-0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs

13 Oct

Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs
FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students

05 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students
FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity

01 Oct

FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21285.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo