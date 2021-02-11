Merkel promises lockdown won't last a day longer than necessary

46m ago

  • German Chancellor Angela Merkel agreed with regional leaders to extend a coronavirus lockdown until 7 March. 
  • "I know what we have achieved in our fight against the virus has had, and is still having, a high price," said Merkel.
  • The country's economy shrank by 5% last year.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel urged Germans on Thursday to have a little more patience after agreeing with regional leaders to extend a coronavirus lockdown until 7 March and said restrictions would not be kept for a day longer than necessary.

Addressing the Bundestag lower house of parliament, Merkel said the extension was needed to avoid a third wave due to the risk posed by new virus variants.

"I know what we have achieved in our fight against the virus has had, and is still having, a high price," said Merkel.

A gradual fall in new daily infections has raised pressure for an easing of tight restrictions in place since mid-December and Merkel agreed with state premiers on Wednesday that some schools and hairdressers could open sooner than 7 March.

Seeking to reassure Germans that the lockdown was helping, Merkel said she was aware this was the most serious curtailment of freedoms in post-war Germany. She knew many people were lonely and worried about money and their future.

"As a democracy we have a duty not to keep the restrictions in place for a day longer than is necessary," she said.

Europe's biggest economy shrank by 5% last year and some business are dismayed at the latest extension and lack of a timetable for easing.

A vaccination programme offered hope for the coming months, said Merkel, adding that she understood people's disappointment with the rollout, which is far slower than in Britain, Israel and the United States.

To avoid a third wave of infections, however, a little more patience was required.

"I don't think that the back and forth - opening up then closing down again - brings more predictability for people than waiting a few days longer," said Merkel.

Read more on:
