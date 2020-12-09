1h ago

add bookmark

Merkel says there is 'still a chance' for Brexit deal

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Angela Merkel.
Angela Merkel.
Getty Images
  • German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she still saw a chance for a Brexit deal with Britain, warning the bloc would reject unacceptable terms.
  • Merkel expressed cautious optimism about a trade agreement.
  • Merkel told the Bundestag lower house of parliament that the bloc must maintain its red lines.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday she still saw a chance for a Brexit deal with Britain but warned that the bloc would reject unacceptable terms.

Speaking ahead of crunch talks between British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and EU chief Ursula von der Leyen, Merkel expressed cautious optimism about a trade agreement.

"There is still a chance for a deal," said Merkel, who holds the rotating EU presidency, but warned "we must not endanger the integrity of the common market".

She said: 

I don't think we'll already know tomorrow if we've been successful or not - I can't promise it - but we're still working on it.

Merkel told the Bundestag lower house of parliament that the bloc must maintain its red lines.

"We are prepared for conditions from the British side that we cannot accept," she said, even if it meant walking away without an agreement.

She said the process of moving from a "harmonised legal system" between Britain and the EU to a time after Brexit when the systems "grow more and more apart" required a "level playing field for tomorrow and the day after tomorrow".

"We can't just say we won't talk about it," she said, "otherwise we'd end up with unfair conditions for competition which we can't ask of our companies".

"That is the big question we need a satisfying answer to," she said.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
angela merkelukbrexit
Lottery
3 Daily Lotto players bag R116k
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The first Pfizer Covid vaccines have started rolling out in the UK. Will you be getting the Covid vaccine when it reaches SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I will
44% - 612 votes
No, I will not
38% - 533 votes
Only if it is affordable
17% - 241 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media

27 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide

20 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?

13 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?

06 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
view
ZAR/USD
15.20
(-0.25)
ZAR/GBP
20.40
(-0.01)
ZAR/EUR
18.42
(-0.06)
ZAR/AUD
11.29
(-0.13)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(+0.06)
Gold
1853.50
(-0.86)
Silver
24.12
(-1.61)
Platinum
1015.00
(-0.78)
Brent Crude
48.75
(+0.10)
Palladium
2297.00
(+0.06)
All Share
59296.84
(+0.23)
Top 40
54371.50
(+0.20)
Financial 15
11667.79
(+0.04)
Industrial 25
79217.64
(+0.33)
Resource 10
57016.53
(+0.08)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart

27 Nov

Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
forsubscribers
FEEL GOOD | KZN petrol attendant lends desperate mom his car without even asking...

24 Nov

FEEL GOOD | KZN petrol attendant lends desperate mom his car without even asking her name
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20336.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo