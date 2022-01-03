30m ago

Messi tests positive and Dutch protesters arrested: Global Covid-19 news you need to know

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis:

Israel's fourth jab

Israel is to give a fourth vaccine jab to people over 60 and health workers amid a surge driven by the Omicron variant.

Botswana president positive

President Mokgweetsi Masisi is isolating after the southern African leader tested positive, although he does not have any symptoms.

India jabs teens

India extends vaccinations to teens aged 15 to 18 after it tightened restrictions in big cities to avoid a repeat of last year's devastating outbreak.

China sacks officials

Two more local Communist Party officials are fired in the locked down Chinese city of Xi'an after dozens of others were punished last month for "insufficient rigour" in allowing the virus to spread there.

US defence chief hit

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is isolating at home after contracting the virus, saying the fact that he was fully vaccinated helped keep his symptoms mild.

Dutch arrest 30

Police arrest 30 after protesters angry at virus restrictions clash with police after a banned demonstration in Amsterdam.

Kuwaitis told avoid Europe

Kuwait calls on its citizens to avoid travel to several European countries hit hard by the Omicron variant including Britain, France, Germany and Spain.

Danilo and Messi out

Portuguese international Danilo Pereira becomes the fifth Paris Saint-Germain player including Lionel Messi to test positive and will miss the French Cup match with Vannes later Monday.

Cruise ships probe

Brazil is investigating reports of cruise liners violating Covid protocols after outbreaks hit three ships plying its coast.

DJ escapes prosecution

Britain's DJ Dimension will not be prosecuted for breaking isolation rules in New Zealand and creating an Omicron infection scare.

The electronic music artist, real name Robert Etheridge, said he misunderstood the rules when he mixed with people before getting a final negative test result.

Aussie cricket boss positive

Cricket Australia chief Nick Hockley becomes the latest person to contract Covid-19 during the Ashes series against England.

Hockley, who is fully vaccinated, has mild symptoms, although the England camp is hard hit with seven cases.

More than 5.4 million dead

The coronavirus has killed at least 5 441 446 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to an AFP tally compiled from official sources on Monday.

The US has recorded the most Covid deaths with 826 064, followed by Brazil with 619 133, India with 481 893 and Russia with 311 353.

Taking into account excess mortality linked to Covid-19, the World Health Organisation estimates the overall death toll could be two to three times higher.

coronavirus
