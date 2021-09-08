1h ago

add bookmark

Mexican president says abortion ruling must be respected

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks during a press conference in Mexico City.
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks during a press conference in Mexico City.
PHOTO: Mexican Presidency/AFP

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Wednesday that a landmark Supreme Court ruling that women should not be punished for abortion must be respected.

Lopez Obrador has avoided giving his personal opinion on what is a divisive issue in the conservative, Catholic-majority Latin American country.

The Supreme Court declaration on Tuesday that criminalising abortion is unconstitutional "must be respected," he said at his daily news conference.

"We should not, in my case, take sides," he added.

ALSO READ | What the Texas abortion decision says about the Supreme Court

Abortion is legal in Mexico City and three other states in the first 12 weeks of pregnancy, while other states' penal codes only allow the procedure in cases of rape.

The Supreme Court ruling delighted abortion rights campaigners but dismayed anti-abortion activists.

It followed a constitutional challenge to the penal code of the northern state of Coahuila, where women who have abortions previously faced up to three years in prison.

The ruling will affect the whole of Mexico, allowing women in states where abortion is criminalized to undergo the procedure with a judge's order, experts said.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
andres manuel lopez obradormexico
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 1 Daily Lotto player
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The Springboks return to Rugby Championship action to take on the Wallabies this weekend. How will they fare?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Boks to win by plenty
17% - 1036 votes
The Boks will win, but it'll be tight
57% - 3450 votes
I reckon the Wallabies at home will get the win
18% - 1087 votes
It's too close to call!
8% - 492 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Babita Deokaran's death and the risks of being a whistleblower

04 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Babita Deokaran's death and the risks of being a whistleblower
PODCAST | The Story: Nosicelo Mtebeni's death and the never-ending scourge of gender-based violence

28 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Nosicelo Mtebeni's death and the never-ending scourge of gender-based violence
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?

21 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?
PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic

14 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic
PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?

07 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.18
+1.0%
Rand - Pound
19.52
+1.1%
Rand - Euro
16.76
+1.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.45
+1.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.9%
Gold
1,789.07
-0.3%
Silver
23.97
-1.4%
Palladium
2,258.33
-5.0%
Platinum
983.00
-2.0%
Brent Crude
71.69
-0.7%
Top 40
59,379
-1.6%
All Share
65,525
-1.5%
Resource 10
61,487
-2.4%
Industrial 25
83,900
-1.5%
Financial 15
14,118
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
Free art therapy, drama and stories help inner-city children in Joburg find their way

07 Sep

Free art therapy, drama and stories help inner-city children in Joburg find their way
WATCH | First girl rugby player in Masiphumelele determined to show sport has no...

07 Sep

WATCH | First girl rugby player in Masiphumelele determined to show sport has no gender
FEEL GOOD | Eight-month-old Pretoria boy recovering after heart surgery

03 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Eight-month-old Pretoria boy recovering after heart surgery
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21242.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo