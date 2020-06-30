30 Jun

add bookmark

Mexican prosecutors seek arrests of 46 officials in student disappearance probe

iStock
iStock
iStock
  • Mexican prosecutors are seeking the arrest of 46 officials in student disappearance probe
  • The warrants are for officials from Guerrero state, where the students from the Ayotzinapa Rural Teachers' College disappeared in a 2014 case
  • Remains found during the current administration's probe have been sent to Austria's University of Innsbruck for analysis

Mexican prosecutors have requested 46 arrest orders for public officials over charges of forced disappearance and organised crime as part of a renewed probe into the disappearance of 43 student teachers, the attorney general said on Tuesday.

The warrants are for officials from Guerrero state, where the students from the Ayotzinapa Rural Teachers' College disappeared in a 2014 case that became a crisis for the administration of then-President Enrique Pena Nieto and triggered international outrage.

Authorities under President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador took a renewed push at solving the case, after independent experts picked holes in the official version. Beyond a single bone fragment, the students' remains were never found.

Attorney General Alejandro Gertz said the new probe, which on Monday led to the arrest of a leader from a Guerrero gang accused of involvement in the disappearance, opened up new theories overriding what the past administration dubbed the "historical truth."

"All of the proceedings undertaken during this new investigation period... have let us establish a chronology of what happened, as well as the participation of those who committed these crimes," Gertz told reporters. "The historical truth is finished."

Remains found during the current administration's probe have been sent to Austria's University of Innsbruck for analysis, and Gertz said he hoped to provide more information at the end of the week. He added he expected to soon press charges against public officials of various ranks.

An Interpol red notice issued in March for the arrest of Tomas Zeron, a former official who has been accused of manipulating the probe, is still active along with warrants for other former officials, he added.

Zeron, who has denied wrongdoing, had fled the country, Gertz said. He also accused former investigators of violations and missteps in handling of the case, including torture, arbitrary arrests and hiding evidence.

Related Links
Mexico City police chief shot in assassination attempt, blames drug cartel
WATCH | Man shot at US colonial statue protest
At least 23 dead from tainted alcohol in Mexico
Read more on:
mexico
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
South Africa has over 150 000 Covid-19 cases. Do you know someone who has been infected?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes I do
26% - 2402 votes
Yes, more than one person
24% - 2189 votes
No I don't
49% - 4493 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.96
(+0.34)
ZAR/GBP
21.17
(+0.36)
ZAR/EUR
19.08
(+0.51)
ZAR/AUD
11.76
(+0.18)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.52)
Gold
1772.50
(+0.38)
Silver
17.92
(-0.22)
Platinum
809.00
(-1.22)
Brent Crude
42.09
(+1.84)
Palladium
1899.00
(+0.13)
All Share
54617.19
(+1.54)
Top 40
50309.77
(+1.49)
Financial 15
10214.89
(+2.12)
Industrial 25
76156.33
(+1.23)
Resource 10
50768.18
(+1.58)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | 60 bakers, 1 mission - feeding grateful doctors, nurses on exhausting...

14h ago

FEEL GOOD | 60 bakers, 1 mission - feeding grateful doctors, nurses on exhausting Covid shifts
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | How plans for a glamorous matric dance changed to feeding hungry mouths

01 Jul

FEEL GOOD | How plans for a glamorous matric dance changed to feeding hungry mouths
WATCH | Lockdown: Cape Town domestic worker feeds hungry children in her community

30 Jun

WATCH | Lockdown: Cape Town domestic worker feeds hungry children in her community
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20182.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo