21m ago

add bookmark

Mexico captures drug fugitive on FBI most-wanted list

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
(FILES) In this file handout picture released by the Mexican Federal Preventive Police (PFP) on January 29, 2005, members of the PFP escort drug trafficker Rafael Caro Quintero, at the Puente Grande prion in Guadalajara, Jalisco State, Mexico.
(FILES) In this file handout picture released by the Mexican Federal Preventive Police (PFP) on January 29, 2005, members of the PFP escort drug trafficker Rafael Caro Quintero, at the Puente Grande prion in Guadalajara, Jalisco State, Mexico.
MEXICAN FEDERAL POLICE / AFP
  • Alleged drug kingpin, Rafael Caro Quintero, was captured in Mexico. 
  • He is on the FBI's list of 10 most-wanted fugitives for the murder of a US federal agent. 
  • Caro Quintero, alias "Rafa," has a $20 million bounty on his head and is described by the FBI as "extremely dangerous."

Mexico has captured an alleged drug kingpin on the FBI's list of 10 most-wanted fugitives for the murder of a US federal agent, a navy source said Friday.

Rafael Caro Quintero, 69, is accused by the United States of ordering the kidnap, torture and murder of Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) special agent Enrique "Kiki" Camarena in 1985.

He was arrested that year, tried in Mexico and sentenced to 40 years in prison for Camarena's murder.

In 2013, a Mexican court ordered Caro Quintero's release on a legal technicality after he served 28 years.

The decision was overturned by Mexico's supreme court, but Caro Quintero had already gone into hiding.

READ | The FBI has found incriminating evidence aboard a $325 million superyacht seized in Fiji

The case plunged US-Mexican relations into a crisis, and it took decades for anti-drug agencies on both sides of the border to rebuild trust.

Caro Quintero, alias "Rafa," has a $20 million bounty on his head and is described by the FBI as "extremely dangerous."

He is accused of co-founding the now-defunct Guadalajara drug cartel and currently runs an arm of the infamous Sinaloa cartel, according to the DEA.

He was captured by the navy in the northern state of Chihuahua, according to Mexican media.

Denial of guilt 

In 2016, in an interview published by news magazine Proceso, Caro Quintero denied killing Camarena, whose story was depicted in the Netflix show "Narcos: Mexico."

"I did not kidnap, did not torture and did not kill him," Caro Quintero said, adding that he wanted to "live in peace" and work as a cattle rancher.

"I apologize to the society of Mexico for the mistakes I made, to the Camarena family, the DEA, the US government. I apologize," he added.

Camarena's murder was considered a vendetta for investigations by the DEA agent that led to the seizure of a massive marijuana field in Chihuahua.


Last year a Mexican court ruled that Caro Quintero could be extradited to the United States if caught, rejecting an appeal from his lawyers who argued that he had already been tried in a Mexican court.

The Guadalajara drug cartel, powerful in the 1980s, is considered the forefather of modern Mexican drug cartels.

It was one of the first to establish contacts with Colombian drug lords to transport cocaine from the South American country to the United States.

Its disappearance led to the rise of the powerful Sinaloa drug cartel led by Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman.

In 2017, Mexico extradited Guzman to the United States where he is serving a life sentence.

A wave of cartel-related violence has left more than 340,000 people dead in Mexico since the government deployed the military in the war on drugs in 2006.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
fbimexicoarrestfugitivecrime and courtsdrug lord
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto results
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should the SA Reserve Bank proceed with declaring cryptocurrency as a financial product?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's about time!
19% - 1360 votes
Nope, that ship has sailed... and sunk
62% - 4539 votes
SA was never ready
19% - 1406 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?

10h ago

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?
PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree

25 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree
PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought

18 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.09
+0.4%
Rand - Pound
20.29
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.24
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.61
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.1%
Gold
1,707.71
0.0%
Silver
18.71
0.0%
Palladium
1,834.50
0.0%
Platinum
852.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
101.16
+2.0%
Top 40
58,906
+0.5%
All Share
65,089
+0.6%
Resource 10
57,466
+0.0%
Industrial 25
80,898
-0.0%
Financial 15
14,678
+2.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree

08 Jul

Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree
Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens

04 Jul

Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens
'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her...

01 Jul

'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her newborn's rare condition
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains...

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22180.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo