1h ago

add bookmark

Mexico earthquake death toll rises to 10

Mexico City – The death toll from a powerful earthquake that struck southern Mexico has risen to 10, the federal government said on Wednesday.

The 7.4-magnitude quake, which was followed by more than 1 500 aftershocks, was felt in Mexico City, some 700km away from the epicentre in Oaxaca.

It sent people fleeing their homes and workplaces, and forced the closure of an oil refinery.

Oaxaca Governor Alejandro Murat said in an interview with Milenio TV earlier in the day that 2 000 homes had been damaged.

First responders were still working to remove debris from a highway, he added.

Earlier, the national civil protection coordinator, David Leon, said 23 people had been injured in the quake.

Mexican Oil said its refinery in Salina Cruz in Oaxaca had been shut down as a precaution after a fire broke out at the plant "that was immediately stifled".

One of the dead from the earthquake was a worker at the refinery, who was killed after falling off a high structure.


Related Links
Six killed in powerful 7.4 magnitude earthquake in southern Mexico
6.6 quake hits Mexico; no reports of death or serious injury
Mexico earthquake unearths ancient temple
Read more on:
mexicoearthquakes
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
As SA passes the 100 000 mark of Covid cases, how are you feeling about the pandemic?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'm more afraid than ever
19% - 2222 votes
I'm worried, but have adapted to the 'new normal'
50% - 5930 votes
I'm no longer concerned
31% - 3642 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life

05 Jun

Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.44
(-0.31)
ZAR/GBP
21.70
(-0.40)
ZAR/EUR
19.55
(+0.24)
ZAR/AUD
11.99
(-0.39)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.05)
Gold
1762.07
(+0.06)
Silver
17.54
(+0.44)
Platinum
804.00
(+0.54)
Brent Crude
40.50
(-5.15)
Palladium
1866.00
(+0.54)
All Share
54024.63
(-0.78)
Top 40
49835.22
(-0.71)
Financial 15
10080.63
(-0.43)
Industrial 25
75031.30
(-1.43)
Resource 10
50745.63
(+0.14)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Makokou the gorilla to smell the roses after successful nasal surgery

24 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Makokou the gorilla to smell the roses after successful nasal surgery
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
WATCH | Lockdown: Durban restaurant dedicates itself to feeding the hungry

19 Jun

WATCH | Lockdown: Durban restaurant dedicates itself to feeding the hungry
FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20176.6) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo