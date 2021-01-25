53m ago

add bookmark

Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador announces he has Covid-19

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks during a press conference in Mexico City on 15 December 2020.
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks during a press conference in Mexico City on 15 December 2020.
PHOTO: Mexican Presidency/AFP
  • Mexico's president, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, announced that he is infected with Covid-19, but that his symptoms were mild.
  • He has been criticised for his slow response to the pandemic, and is rarely seen wearing a mask in public.
  • Mexico has officially registered more than 1.75 million coronavirus cases and nearly 150 000 deaths.

Mexico City – Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador announced on Sunday that he was infected with the coronavirus, but said his symptoms were mild.

In a message on social media, the 67-year-old said:

I regret to inform you that I am infected with Covid-19. The symptoms are mild, but I am already undergoing medical treatment.

"As always, I am optimistic. We will come through this together," he said.

The left-wing populist is rarely seen wearing a mask in public, including at his daily news conferences, and has kept up most of his activities during the pandemic.

Lopez Obrador has continued his travels to different parts of the country and on Friday visited the northern state of San Luis Potosi.

He was criticised for being slow to impose a lockdown at the start of the pandemic and for continuing to hold rallies and greet supporters with handshakes and hugs.

Well wishes

Lopez Obrador suffered a heart attack in 2013 and underwent angioplasty. He also suffers from hypertension – a risk factor for Covid-19.

He joins other world leaders, including former US president Donald Trump, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who have caught the virus.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted that he wished his Mexican counterpart a "full and speedy recovery".

"We wish him a speedy recovery. I know that his people need him and that Latin America accompanies him in this difficult time we are going through," Argentine President Alberto Fernandes said on Twitter.

Former Mexican presidents Felipe Calderon (2006-2012) and Enrique Pena Nieto (2012-2018) also took to Twitter to wish Lopez Obrador a successful recovery.

Lopez Obrador said he would work from the presidential palace this week and delegated Interior Minister Olga Sanchez to represent him at his daily news conference.

He also said he would take part in a telephone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday about the possibility of Mexico acquiring the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine.

Maximum alert

Mexico has officially registered more than 1.75 million coronavirus cases and nearly 150 000 deaths – the world's fourth-highest toll after the United States, Brazil and India.

Mexico City has been in a state of maximum alert since mid-December, with more than 90% of hospital beds full due to soaring infections. Non-essential activities have been suspended in the capital.

Lopez Obrador came to power on 1 December 2018, promising to "transform" the country after sweeping aside the two political parties that had ruled for decades.

The former Mexico City mayor and self-styled anti-corruption crusader has faced calls to resign over his handling of the pandemic, but still enjoys solid approval ratings.

The Latin American nation began a mass immunisation programme on 24 December, using the coronavirus vaccine developed by US drugs giant Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech.

It has also authorised the shot developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford.

The first vaccinations were given to frontline health workers, and Lopez Obrador said that he would wait until March, when people over the age of 65 are scheduled to be immunised, to get the shot himself.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
UPDATE | Mexico offers political asylum for Julian Assange after court refuses extradition
Algerian president has Covid-19 but improving, presidency says
Poland's president tests positive for coronavirus: aide
Read more on:
andres manuel lopez obradormexicohealthcoronavirus
Lottery
2 Daily Lotto players win the prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
How has the delay in schools' opening impacted your life?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a disaster! We're struggling to manage work and kids at home
40% - 1114 votes
It's a struggle, but we learnt lessons from last year's closures
20% - 553 votes
It's a relief, this second wave is bad and kids need to be at home
40% - 1128 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
15.08
(+0.29)
ZAR/GBP
20.69
(+0.10)
ZAR/EUR
18.37
(+0.23)
ZAR/AUD
11.67
(+0.03)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(+0.24)
Gold
1751.80
(-2.93)
Silver
25.50
(-0.14)
Platinum
1101.50
(+0.25)
Brent Crude
55.00
(0.00)
Palladium
2359.49
(+0.38)
All Share
65166.62
(+1.84)
Top 40
60071.87
(+2.01)
Financial 15
11560.78
(-1.07)
Industrial 25
89592.63
(+3.48)
Resource 10
63360.48
(+1.05)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned...

13 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned adventurer Riaan Manser
FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals...

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals for the hungry
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec 2020

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov 2020

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo