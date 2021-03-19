38m ago

Mexico president vows to bring killers of 13 police to justice

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.
PHOTO: Mexican Presidency/AFP

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Friday vowed to bring the killers of 13 police officers to justice, a day after one of the worst mass slaying of law enforcement officials in the country in recent years.

Gunmen ambushed the officers as they were traveling in a convoy on Thursday in an area southwest of Mexico City about 64 km south of the city of Toluca, authorities said.

"We are filled with sorrow about what happened in the State of Mexico," Lopez Obrador said at a regular news conference, referring to the state where the killings occurred.

There would not be "impunity" for anyone, he added.

Photos of the scene on social media showed the bullet-riddled convoy and bodies of police after they were attacked in broad daylight by suspected gang members in the Llano Grande area in the municipality of Coatepec, officials said.

