Mexico to seek G20 action after Trump social media bans

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador
Marco Ugarte/AP

Mexico said Thursday that it was seeking joint action by G20 nations against censorship by social networks following the suspension of US President Donald Trump's accounts.

Trump's access to social media has been largely cut off since a violent mob of his supporters stormed the Capitol in Washington on 6 January.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has repeatedly criticised social media including Facebook and Twitter for banning Trump.

The leftwing populist said that while it was wrong to incite violence, this "cannot be a reason to suspend freedom of expression."

Lopez Obrador told reporters that he would make a proposal on the matter at the next meeting of the Group of 20 nations.

Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said Mexico had already made contact with like-minded countries including Germany and France, as well as governments in Africa, Latin America and Southeast Asia.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has called the social media ban on Trump "problematic" while French Economy and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said digital giants should not be left to regulate themselves.

Social media operators say Trump could have used his accounts to foment more unrest in the run-up to US President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.

Twitter chief Jack Dorsey acknowledged that the ban set a "dangerous" precedent and represented a failure to promote healthy conversation on social networks, but defended it as the right decision.

