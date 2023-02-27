1h ago

add bookmark

Migrant shipwreck in Italy kills at least 59, including 12 children

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

  • At least 59 people died when a wooden sailing boat carrying migrants to Europe crashed against rocks near the southern Italian coast on Sunday.
  • The vessel was carrying people from Afghanistan, Iran and several other countries.
  • A provincial government official, told Reuters that 81 people had survived the shipwreck. 

At least 59 people died, including 12 children, when a wooden sailing boat carrying migrants to Europe crashed against rocks near the southern Italian coast early on Sunday, authorities said.

The vessel, which sailed from Turkey and was carrying people from Afghanistan, Iran and several other countries, sank in rough seas before dawn near Steccato di Cutro, a seaside resort on the eastern coast of Calabria.

The incident reopened a debate on migration in Europe and Italy, where the recently-elected right-wing government's tough new laws for migrant rescue charities have drawn criticism from the United Nations and others.

Manuela Curra, a provincial government official, told Reuters that 81 people had survived the shipwreck. Twenty of them were hospitalised, including one person in intensive care.

Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi, who travelled to the scene, said 20-30 people might still be missing, amid reports from survivors that the boat had been carrying between 150 to 200 migrants.

The vessel set sail from the western Turkish port of Izmir about four days ago and was spotted about 74 km off the Italian coast late on Saturday by a plane operated by European Union border agency Frontex, Italian police said.

Patrol boats were sent to intercept it, but severe weather forced them to return to port, police said, adding that authorities then mobilised search units along the coastline.

A baby aged only a few months was among those found washed up on the beach, ANSA news agency said.

Emergency doctor Laura De Paoli described finding another dead child, aged seven.

She told ANSA:

When we got to the point of the shipwreck we saw corpses floating everywhere and we rescued two men who were holding up a child. Sadly, the little one was dead.

His voice cracking with emotion, Cutro's mayor, Antonio Ceraso, told the SkyTG24 news channel that he had seen "a spectacle that you would never want to see in your life ... a gruesome sight ... that stays with you for all your life".

Wreckage from the wooden gulet, a Turkish sailing boat, was strewn across a large stretch of coast.

One survivor was arrested on migrant trafficking charges, the Guardia di Finanza customs police said.

'False prospect' of safety

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed deep sorrow for the deaths, and blamed human traffickers who profit while offering migrants "the false prospect of a safe journey".

"The government is committed to preventing departures, and with them the unfolding of these tragedies, and will continue to do so, first of all by calling for maximum cooperation from the countries of departure and of origin," she said.

Meloni's administration has said migrant rescue charities are encouraging migrants to make the dangerous sea journey to Italy, and sometimes work in partnership with traffickers.

Charities strongly reject both accusations.

"Stopping, blocking and hindering the work of NGOs (non-governmental organisations) will have only one effect: the death of vulnerable people left without help," Spanish migrant rescue charity Open Arms tweeted in reaction to Sunday's shipwreck.

However, the coast off Calabria has not been patrolled by NGO ships, which operate in the waters south of Sicily. That suggests they would have been unlikely to intercept the shipwrecked migrants regardless of Meloni's crackdown.

The head of the Italian Catholic Church, Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, called for the resumption of an EU search and rescue mission in the Mediterranean, as part of a "structural, shared and humanitarian response" to the migration crisis.

A spokesperson for the United Nations' International Organisation for Migration (IOM), in the same vein, appealed on Twitter for the strengthening of rescue operations in the Mediterranean.

Flavio Di Giacomo also called for the opening of "more regular migration channels" to Europe, and action to address what he said were the multiple causes pushing people to try the sea crossings.

Earlier on Sunday, Pope Francis, the son of Italian migrants to Argentina and long a vocal advocate for migrants' rights, said he was praying for the shipwreck's victims.

Italy is one of the main landing points for migrants trying to enter Europe by sea, with many seeking to travel on to richer northern European nations. But do to so, they must brave the world's most dangerous migration route.

The United Nations Missing Migrants Project has registered more than 20 000 deaths and disappearances in the central Mediterranean since 2014. More than 220 have died or disappeared this year, it estimates.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
italymigrants
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
After his success in leading Sunrisers EC to SA20 glory, should Aiden Markram be given the Proteas T20 captaincy?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes! He is ready.
31% - 4154 votes
No! In Bavuma we trust.
59% - 7941 votes
I'd give it to somebody else.
10% - 1280 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Budget bombshells, Orlando Pirates Derby shivers and UCT chaos

24 Feb

LISTEN | Budget bombshells, Orlando Pirates Derby shivers and UCT chaos
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.37
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
21.94
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
19.40
+0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.35
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.1%
Platinum
912.31
+0.1%
Palladium
1,406.81
-0.4%
Gold
1,811.94
-0.3%
Silver
20.74
-0.1%
Brent Crude
83.16
+1.1%
Top 40
71,216
+0.5%
All Share
77,222
+0.4%
Resource 10
65,366
+0.1%
Industrial 25
103,695
+0.9%
Financial 15
16,334
-0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
WATCH | News24 and partners give back to KZN school hit by floods

25 Feb

WATCH | News24 and partners give back to KZN school hit by floods
North West teen puts best foot forward with own shoe brand

25 Feb

North West teen puts best foot forward with own shoe brand
Mom gets new lease of life after Groote Schuur Hospital performs first...

20 Feb

Mom gets new lease of life after Groote Schuur Hospital performs first incompatible kidney transplant
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
The rise of the platform economy: How your business can enter the e-commerce world

24 Feb

The rise of the platform economy: How your business can enter the e-commerce world
4 things to keep in mind when shopping for your new best mate phone

21 Feb

4 things to keep in mind when shopping for your new best mate phone
Stay connected even in the dark – here’s how to set up the ideal loadshed-proof...

20 Feb

Stay connected even in the dark – here’s how to set up the ideal loadshed-proof movie date
WATCH: Does the taxman need to know about your side hustle?

20 Feb

WATCH: Does the taxman need to know about your side hustle?
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23045.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo