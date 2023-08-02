2m ago

Share

Migrants sleep outside as New York mayor says city is full

accreditation

  • Asylum seekers waiting to be processed in New York have been forced to sleep on the streets.  
  • Mayor Eric Adams said the Big Apple, which by law must offer free housing to those ask, had no more space. 
  • An influx of migrants has stretched services to their breaking point. 

New York, once the gateway to the United States through Ellis Island and a city built by immigrants, is full, according to the mayor - but migrants seeking a better life continue to arrive by the hundreds.

Dozens of asylum seekers, mainly from West Africa, have been sleeping on sidewalks outside a Manhattan hotel this week, waiting to be processed at a makeshift centre following perilous journeys fleeing violence and poverty.

They are seeking shelter in the Big Apple two weeks after Mayor Eric Adams said the city had no more space, following an influx of migrants that has stretched services to their breaking point.

"There is no more room," Adams reiterated on Monday. And it's "not going to get better," he added.

His comments in late July encouraging migrants to go to other cities sparked accusations that he was violating the city's right-to-shelter laws and betraying the spirit of New York, as symbolised by the Statue of Liberty, which in years gone by welcomed new arrivals by sea.

Abdoullahi Diallo was among those who waited outside the Roosevelt Hotel on Tuesday after traveling for two weeks from his native Mauritania, first to Turkey, then Nicaragua, before crossing the Mexican border into the United States.

READ | Boy found dead and 24 migrants rescued after their boat sank off Spain's Canaries

The journey cost him $8 000 and he undertook it in search of "democracy" and "respect," the 25-year-old told AFP.

Others seeking temporary accommodation were from Senegal. Some said they had slept on cardboard in storefronts for five days waiting to be accommodated.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 31: The Roosevelt Hotel,
The Roosevelt Hotel, which has been made into a reception center for recently arrived migrants, stands in midtown Manhattan as they try to secure temporary housing on July 31, 2023 in New York City.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 31: A Muslim man prepare
A Muslim man prepares to pray as he waits with hundreds of other recently arrived migrants to New York City outside of the Roosevelt Hotel, which has been made into a reception center, as they try to secure temporary housing on July 31, 2023

Volunteers distributed food and water and during a mini heatwave last week made air-conditioned minibuses available to them.

Since April last year, more than 93 000 migrants, mostly from Central and South America, have arrived in New York, which is required by law to offer free housing to anyone who requests it.

WATCH | New York mayor names city's first Hispanic police commissioner

The influx has come as Republican-led states such as Texas have transported migrants to Democratic-run areas to protest President Joe Biden's immigration policies.

Almost 106 000 people, including some 54 000 migrants, currently live in New York City's care, either in shelters or hotels, according to officials.

Last month, Adams announced that authorities would hand out flyers at the US-Mexican border saying there was "no guarantee" they would receive shelter in New York and that they should "please consider" another city.

'We've suffered' 

Adams has met with federal authorities to try to find a solution, which, according to him, includes more border controls, a state of emergency and federal aid to deal with the immigration wave.

He also wants federal authorities to speed up the approval of work permits for new arrivals.

Adams added:

There's nothing more anti-American than you can't work.

New York City has long been a sanctuary city for migrants but Adams, a Democrat, has been gradually trying to restrict the number of new arrivals.

His administration now gives priority to families with young children when granting free housing, while single men will have to reapply for shelter after 60 days.

"Our compassion is infinite. Our space is not," a senior official at the agency that operates much of the emergency housing for migrants said recently.

A demonstrator holds a placard as Assembly Member
A demonstrator holds a placard as Assembly Member Jenifer Rajkumar, not pictured, holds a rally outside City Hall in New York City on July 31, 2023.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 31: A Muslim man prays a
A Muslim man prays as he waits with hundreds of other recently arrived migrants to New York City outside of the Roosevelt Hotel, which has been made into a reception center, as they try to secure temporary housing on July 31, 2023.
Police patrol outside of a migrant shelter in Broo
Police patrol outside of a migrant shelter in Brooklyn on July 21, 2023 in New York City.

Adams has blamed the federal and state governments for not providing enough assistance.

But city comptroller Brad Lander has accused him of undermining "the defining role of New York as a beacon of promise, inscribed at the base of the Statue of Liberty."

READ MORE | Rescuers spot boat 'possibly carrying 200 people' off Canary Islands

For Diallo, he just wants the means to support himself.

"We've crossed a lot of countries to get here. We've suffered. We've come here because we trust this country. We trust the United States," he said.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
usnew yorkhuman rightsmigrants
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think Paul Mashatile is fit to be president of SA in the future?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, his sketchy lifestyle is a red flag
95% - 13039 votes
Yes, he hasn't committed any crime
5% - 622 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Joburg explosion: One week later and zero developments on who is at fault

26 Jul

LISTEN | Joburg explosion: One week later and zero developments on who is at fault
LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar

23 Jul

LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar
LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New...

19 Jul

LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New Zealand
LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?

18 Jul

LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?
LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg

13 Jul

LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg
LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark

12 Jul

LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.46
-0.9%
Rand - Pound
23.46
-0.4%
Rand - Euro
20.24
-0.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.10
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-1.1%
Platinum
927.39
-0.4%
Palladium
1,242.97
+0.8%
Gold
1,945.75
+0.1%
Silver
24.13
-0.7%
Brent-ruolie
84.91
-0.6%
Top 40
71,830
-2.0%
All Share
77,145
-1.9%
Resource 10
61,546
-2.0%
Industrial 25
107,412
-2.0%
Financial 15
16,992
-1.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze...

29 Jul

Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze threatens homes
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela...

16 Jul

Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela Foundation
Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the...

12 Jul

Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the city
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | How the MacBook Pro M1 is helping to restore Kwandwe reserve's ecosystem...

6h ago

WATCH | How the MacBook Pro M1 is helping to restore Kwandwe reserve's ecosystem to its full glory
WATCH | 3 cybersecurity risks in the age of rising e-commerce

01 Aug

WATCH | 3 cybersecurity risks in the age of rising e-commerce
Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues

28 Jul

Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues
Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle

26 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23194.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo