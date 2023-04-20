1h ago

Share

Millions close to hunger after WFP cuts food aid to Afghanistan

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Afghan internally-displaced people sit outside their tent during a cold winter day at Nahr-e Shah-e- district of Balkh Province. (Photo: Atif ARYAN / AFP)
Afghan internally-displaced people sit outside their tent during a cold winter day at Nahr-e Shah-e- district of Balkh Province. (Photo: Atif ARYAN / AFP)
  • The WFP has warned that if donors do not pledge new funds, the agency will not have the resources to carry out any food assistance by June.
  • The UN agency needs nearly $800 million to run its food assistance programme in the country for the next six months.
  • Two Taliban officials said that they were also concerned about the cutbacks in aid and rations.

Amina Mohammadi, a 34-year-old Afghan widow from the northern Afghan city of Mazar-i-Sharif, is among millions of Afghans reliant on rations provided by the World Food Programme (WFP).

But the mother of four is now worried about how to feed her children after the UN food agency last month announced drastic cuts in food assistance.

The WFP has warned that if donors do not pledge new funds, the agency will not have the resources to carry out any food assistance by June.

“Our food distributions will drop from 13 million people in March to nine million people in April and five million people in May down to zero in June and onwards,” Philippe Kropf, the head of communications at WFP, told Al Jazeera.

Last month, the WFP, which provides food assistance to more than 20 million Afghans, said a severe shortage of funds forced it to drastically reduce its food assistance to the South Asian country facing a humanitarian crisis.

“The country is at the highest risk of famine in a quarter of a century and WFP’s food assistance is the last lifeline for millions of Afghans,” Hsiao-Wei Lee, WFP country director in Afghanistan, said in a statement last month.

Six million Afghans, the UN agency warned, are one step away from famine.

“Since November last year, the WFP in Afghanistan had been warning that funds would run out. Now faced with funding shortfalls, WFP had to start to reduce its lifesaving assistance to millions of people across the country,” Kropf said.

Women-led households

The UN agency needs nearly $800 million to run its food assistance programme in the country for the next six months, Kropf said.

Kropf explained that the organisation initially reduced the quantity of assistance to some of the recipients, providing them with two weeks of food per month, as opposed to the previous ration that was sufficient for three weeks.

The cuts in food assistance are harder for women-led households in Afghanistan, in particular, where the breadwinners find their rights to employment, education and even movement restricted by the Taliban rulers.

Mohammadi, whose husband was killed last year, says there are no jobs for women in her neighbourhood. “I do everything I can: I wash clothes at neighbourhood homes, I do some tailoring – but it’s not sufficient to support my children,” she said.


Mohammadi told Al Jazeera that the monthly rations and cash she received from the WFP saved her family, including her four children, including three sons – 12, seven and four, and a 10-year-old daughter, from hunger.

“For the last few months, I collected rations of flour, beans, tea, salt, and nutritious food for the children,” she told Al Jazeera.

The country has been teetering on the brink of famine and economic collapse since the Taliban’s return to power in August 2021 after 20 years of war and US occupation.

The war-torn country’s economy, which was largely dependent on foreign funding, has not been able to revive because West-led international sanctions have dried up many sources of international aid. The Taliban administration’s financial and diplomatic isolation has further exacerbated the humanitarian situation in the country.

Aseel – a company that started out as e-commerce platform, but shifted its technology and resources to address the growing humanitarian crises following the Taliban’s takeover in August 2021 – has been using technology to go around sanctions and help people in need.

Madina Matin, the communications manager at Aseel, said their digital and tech-driven approach has helped connect donors to Afghan families, benefitting more than 500 000 Afghans in the last year and a half.


“The [US-led] sanctions and banking restriction limit Afghanistan’s access to international financial institutions and donors, which can impact the ability of national organisations to secure funding for humanitarian aid,” Matin told Al Jazeera, adding that the sanctions also had a chilling effect, creating “hesitancy among donors to provide aid to a country under sanctions”.

The Afghan administration, which has not been recognised by any country in the world, has appealed for its recognitionand the lifting of sanctions. It has also urged the US to release billions of dollars of frozen Afghan funds desperately needed to revive the economy.

The group has faced international censure for its decision to curb women’s freedoms, including a ban on university and school education.

‘My children will die if you stop the ration’

Al Jazeera reached Taliban officials in two northern provinces, Balkh and Baghlan, who said that they were also concerned about the cutbacks in aid and rations. However, they declined further comment for this article.

With the aid to her family set to be reduced, Mohammadi faces an uncertain future. During the holy month of Ramadan, when Muslims fast from dawn to dusk, she is already limiting the portions of the two meagre meals her children have in the day, she said.

“I don’t know yet if they will still give me a package for this month. And I don’t know how I will feed my kids if they don’t provide me with ration,” she worries.

“I have lost so much already, even my dignity. I am pleading to the international community; my children will die if you stop the ration,” she says.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
talibanwfpafghanistan
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Who do you think may still be criminally charged in connection with the Thabo Bester prison escape?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Some shady G4S higher-ups
43% - 763 votes
Dr Nandipha's clued-up friends
15% - 267 votes
Those who arranged fake documents
42% - 742 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Markus Jooste's disappearing act: Could a missing passport land him in more hot water?

19 Apr

LISTEN | Markus Jooste's disappearing act: Could a missing passport land him in more hot water?
LISTEN | Murray murders: Long list of enemies may make it hard for police to crack case

27 Mar

LISTEN | Murray murders: Long list of enemies may make it hard for police to crack case
LISTEN | Could Eskom's Treasury exemptions become a gateway for more corruption?

04 Apr

LISTEN | Could Eskom's Treasury exemptions become a gateway for more corruption?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
LISTEN | EFF shutdown: Fear and loathing as red berets gear up to protest in parts of SA

20 Mar

LISTEN | EFF shutdown: Fear and loathing as red berets gear up to protest in parts of SA
LISTEN | Inside the deadly SRC tender empire that has rocked the University of Fort Hare

17 Apr

LISTEN | Inside the deadly SRC tender empire that has rocked the University of Fort Hare
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.02
+0.8%
Rand - Pound
22.41
+0.8%
Rand - Euro
19.76
+0.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.14
+0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.5%
Platinum
1,093.14
+1.0%
Palladium
1,589.95
-0.6%
Gold
2,005.01
+0.5%
Silver
25.29
0.0%
Brent Crude
83.12
-2.0%
Top 40
73,284
+0.1%
All Share
78,883
+0.1%
Resource 10
71,913
-0.2%
Industrial 25
106,035
+0.0%
Financial 15
15,543
+0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'He was very lucky': Cape Town woman gives birth to baby boy in hospital parking lot

17 Apr

'He was very lucky': Cape Town woman gives birth to baby boy in hospital parking lot
WATCH | Pair of Cape Town firefighters finish Two Oceans half marathon in full...

16 Apr

WATCH | Pair of Cape Town firefighters finish Two Oceans half marathon in full gear for a good cause
'We all need each other': Hero gardener saves elderly Western Cape man from...

11 Apr

'We all need each other': Hero gardener saves elderly Western Cape man from burning car
'We need to cook more...to alleviate poverty': Western Cape soup kitchen appeals...

05 Apr

'We need to cook more...to alleviate poverty': Western Cape soup kitchen appeals for donations
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Energy access will be a key discussion point at Enlit Africa

19 Apr

Energy access will be a key discussion point at Enlit Africa
Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business

11 Apr

Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business
Another GBS Hub in Gauteng set to provide more jobs for township youth

05 Apr

Another GBS Hub in Gauteng set to provide more jobs for township youth
Strokes of paint turning Gauteng houses into homes

06 Apr

Strokes of paint turning Gauteng houses into homes
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23103.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo