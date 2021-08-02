1h ago

add bookmark

Millions under virus lockdown as China battles Delta outbreak

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • China is trying to contain its largest coronavirus outbreak in months with mass testing and travel curbs.
  • The fast-spreading Delta variant has reached over 20 cities and more than a dozen provinces.
  • On Sunday, officials called for residents "not to leave Beijing unless necessary".

Millions of people were confined to their homes in China on Monday as the country tried to contain its largest coronavirus outbreak in months with mass testing and travel curbs.

China on Monday reported 55 new locally transmitted coronavirus cases, as an outbreak of the fast-spreading Delta variant reached over 20 cities and more than a dozen provinces.

Local governments in major cities including Beijing have now tested millions of residents, while cordoning off residential compounds and placing close contacts under quarantine.

The central city of Zhuzhou in Hunan province ordered over 1.2 million residents on Monday to stay home under strict lockdown for the next three days as it rolls out a citywide testing and vaccination campaign, according to an official statement.

"The situation is still grim and complicated," the Zhuzhou government said.

Beijing has previously boasted of its success in bringing domestic cases down to virtually zero after the coronavirus first emerged in Wuhan in late 2019, allowing the economy to rebound.

READ HERE | The CDC's leaked document is 'largely reassuring' for vaccinated people, says public-health expert

But the latest outbreak, linked to a cluster in Nanjing where nine cleaners at an international airport tested positive on 20 July, is threatening that success with more than 360 domestic cases reported in the past two weeks.

In the tourist destination of Zhangjiajie, near Zhuzhou, an outbreak spread last month among theatre patrons who then brought the virus back to their homes around the country.

Zhangjiajie locked down all 1.5 million residents on Friday.

Officials are urgently seeking people who have recently travelled from Nanjing or Zhangjiajie, and have urged tourists not to travel to areas where cases have been found.

Meanwhile, Beijing has blocked tourists from entering the capital during the peak summer holiday travel season.

Only "essential travellers" with negative nucleic acid tests will be allowed to enter after the discovery of a handful of cases among residents who had returned from Zhangjiajie.

ALSO READ | NIH director says mask rules for vaccinated people are 'mostly about protecting the unvaccinated'

Top city officials on Sunday called for residents "not to leave Beijing unless necessary".

The capital's Changping district locked down 41 000 people in nine housing communities last week.

Fresh cases were also reported on Monday in the popular tourist destination of Hainan as well as in flood-ravaged Henan province, national health authorities said.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
chinalockdowncoronavirus
Lottery
Perfect start to the month for 1 Daily Lotto player!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should Covid-19 vaccinations be mandatory for employees in workplaces?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it is the responsible thing to do
47% - 4798 votes
No, vaccination should be an individual choice
43% - 4406 votes
No, but those who are unvaccinated should have to work from home
11% - 1086 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?

31 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?
PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?

24 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down

17 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst

10 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst
PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment
view
Rand - Dollar
14.48
+1.0%
Rand - Pound
20.15
+0.9%
Rand - Euro
17.20
+0.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.65
+0.7%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.9%
Gold
1,807.86
-0.4%
Silver
25.43
-0.2%
Palladium
2,667.98
+0.2%
Platinum
1,058.50
+0.6%
Brent Crude
75.41
+0.4%
Top 40
63,143
+0.5%
All Share
69,289
+0.5%
Resource 10
71,379
+1.0%
Industrial 25
88,019
-0.0%
Financial 15
12,998
+0.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
LETTER | Not all taxi drivers are bad guys, this one is a hero even when I smashed...

29 Jul

LETTER | Not all taxi drivers are bad guys, this one is a hero even when I smashed his van
PICS | Gift of the Givers grants pupils a fresh start with three new classrooms

27 Jul

PICS | Gift of the Givers grants pupils a fresh start with three new classrooms
Cape Town NGO teaches life skills to children through sport, even during pandemic

26 Jul

Cape Town NGO teaches life skills to children through sport, even during pandemic
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
LIVE
LIVE | Tokyo Olympics Day 10: Wayde van Niekerk in action for Team SA

2h ago

LIVE | Tokyo Olympics Day 10: Wayde van Niekerk in action for Team SA
Tokyo Olympics | Medals table

23 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Medals table
Tokyo Olympics | Schedule

29 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Schedule
Tokyo Olympics | Results

30 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Results
Akani Simbine's fourth-place pain reverberated through all South Africans

6h ago

Akani Simbine's fourth-place pain reverberated through all South Africans
Akani Simbine on heartbreaking 100m finish: 'It's going to drive me even more'

01 Aug

Akani Simbine on heartbreaking 100m finish: 'It's going to drive me even more'
So close to a podium as Akani Simbine finishes 4th in 100m final

01 Aug

So close to a podium as Akani Simbine finishes 4th in 100m final
Unsung breaststroke hero Kaylene Corbett rises from Schoenmaker's shadow

01 Aug

Unsung breaststroke hero Kaylene Corbett rises from Schoenmaker's shadow
Akani Simbine into 100m final as Gift Leotlela, Shaun Maswanganyi miss out on...

01 Aug

Akani Simbine into 100m final as Gift Leotlela, Shaun Maswanganyi miss out on showcase event
Sabbatini blazes to silver for Slovakia via Durban

01 Aug

Sabbatini blazes to silver for Slovakia via Durban
Wayde van Niekerk advances into 400m semis in Tokyo: 'My body feels good'

01 Aug

Wayde van Niekerk advances into 400m semis in Tokyo: 'My body feels good'
SA sensations Leotlela, Simbine & Maswanganyi sprint their way into history: 'I'm...

31 Jul

SA sensations Leotlela, Simbine & Maswanganyi sprint their way into history: 'I'm hoping we can all go through'
Devastated Samaai contemplates retirement after Tokyo exit sorrow: 'That wasn't me'

31 Jul

Devastated Samaai contemplates retirement after Tokyo exit sorrow: 'That wasn't me'
Thompson-Herah storms to victory in women's Olympic 100m

31 Jul

Thompson-Herah storms to victory in women's Olympic 100m
LISTEN | President Ramaphosa calls to congratulate Tatjana Schoenmaker: 'You have...

31 Jul

LISTEN | President Ramaphosa calls to congratulate Tatjana Schoenmaker: 'You have lifted the country'
Simbine, Leotlela lead SA sprinters into 100m SF in Tokyo, long-jumper Samaai...

31 Jul

Simbine, Leotlela lead SA sprinters into 100m SF in Tokyo, long-jumper Samaai eliminated
SA's Bezuidenhout hopes putter can improve as he eyes top finish in Tokyo

31 Jul

SA's Bezuidenhout hopes putter can improve as he eyes top finish in Tokyo
Djokovic 'not sure' about US Open fitness after Olympics nightmare

31 Jul

Djokovic 'not sure' about US Open fitness after Olympics nightmare
SA Olympics medal prospects in Tokyo - Ruswahl Samaai

31 Jul

SA Olympics medal prospects in Tokyo - Ruswahl Samaai
Springbok captain Kolisi revels in Schoenmaker success: 'It was special'

31 Jul

Springbok captain Kolisi revels in Schoenmaker success: 'It was special'
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21201.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo