Miners trapped in Canada almost all out

  • 39 miners became trapped on Sunday afternoon after an accident damaged their transport system.
  • None of them were injured.
  • Brazilian mining company Vale said a heavy scoop bucket had detached from and collided with the conveyance system on Sunday, rendering it unusable.

Nearly all of 39 miners trapped underground in eastern Canada for two days have been rescued and the remainder were expected to reach the surface soon on Tuesday, officials and local media said.

The miners became trapped on Sunday afternoon after an accident damaged their transport system, cutting off access to the main exit.

None of the miners were injured.

Shawn Rideout, chief mine rescue officer with Ontario Mine Rescue, told public broadcaster CBC that 33 of the miners had been rescued, so far.

"Our volunteers and our mine rescue officers have been at it since seven o'clock Monday morning," he said.

"There's light at the end of the tunnel, we're getting there," he said. "Six (miners) are left to go, and we're hoping by mid-afternoon, we'll have everybody on the surface, safe and sound and back to their families."

READ | 22 Chinese gold miners have been trapped 600m underground for more than a week

He described "a slow process" using ropes and ladders to help miners climb up a secondary egress. "It is quite a depth - 3 000 feet is a long way to go. That's why it's taking such a long time," he said.

"You know, they've been underground for almost 48 hours now, (and some) who are not physically capable to make the climb, we will use ropes to hoist them up, level by level."

In a statement, the Brazilian mining company Vale said a heavy scoop bucket had detached from and collided with the conveyance system on Sunday, rendering it unusable.

READ HERE | 12 clandestine miners die in Democratic Republic of Congo gold mine accident - UN radio

Its head of mining in Ontario, Gord Gilpin said the employer is "relieved and delighted to see (the miners) returning to surface safe and sound."

"There is no doubt this was and continues to be an exhausting experience. I commend them on their patience and their resolve," he said, adding thanks also to the rescuers.

All operations at the Totten mine in Sudbury, Ontario - which employs 200 people - have been halted since Sunday, and Vale says it will conduct an assessment before resuming production.

The mine had closed in 1972, but Vale completed work and reopened it in 2014. In the first six months of 2021, about 3 600 tons of finished nickel were extracted from it.

