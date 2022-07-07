30m ago

Minneapolis ex-cop Chauvin gets 21 years in prison for violating George Floyd's rights

Derek Chauvin. (AFP)
AFP
  • Derek Chauvin has been sentenced to 21 years in prison on separate federal charges of violating George Floyd's civil rights.
  • Chauvin is currently serving a 22-and-a-half-year sentence for Floyd's murder.
  • The sentences will run concurrently. 

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, convicted last year of murdering George Floyd, was sentenced on Thursday to 21 years in prison on separate federal charges of violating Floyd's civil rights during the deadly May 2020 arrest, local news channels reported.

Chauvin, who pleaded guilty to the federal charges in December, already is serving a sentence of 22-and-a-half-years years in a Minnesota prison for Floyd's murder after a trial in state court last year.

The federal sentence will run concurrently and will see Chauvin moved to a federal prison.

US District Judge Paul Magnuson announced the sentence in St. Paul, Minnesota, saying he was crediting Chauvin for seven months already served in state prison, removing those from the 21-year federal sentence.

His federal prison sentence is due to be followed by five years of supervised release.

Chauvin's decision to plead guilty averted a second criminal trial for him, but almost certainly means he will spend more time behind bars.


The 46-year-old Chauvin, who is white, admitted he violated Floyd's right not to face "unreasonable seizure" by kneeling on the handcuffed black man's neck for more than 9 minutes in a murder captured on cellphone video.

Floyd's death led to protests in many cities in the United States and around the world against police brutality and racism.

As part of his agreement with prosecutors, Chauvin also pleaded guilty to violating the rights of John Pope Jr., who was 14 years old when Chauvin hit his head with a flashlight before kneeling on his neck in a violent arrest several years before Floyd's murder.

"I feel like he took my joy away," Pope told the court in a victim impact statement, WCCO, the CBS News affiliate in Minnesota, reported.

Philonise Floyd also addressed the court before sentencing, saying the dying screams of his brother George Floyd haunted his nightmares.

He asked the judge to sentence Chauvin to life in prison.


Chauvin spoke to say he recognised the court's difficulty in handling a case in a "politically charged environment," and that he wished for Pope and Floyd's children to have productive and rewarding lives, WCCO reported.

Chauvin did not offer an apology, local media reported.

In his state trial last year, Chuavin was convicted of intentional second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

People sentenced to prison for felonies in Minnesota are usually released on parole after serving two-thirds of their sentence.

Chauvin's guilty plea to the civil rights charges came as part of an agreement with prosecutors under which he would be due to face between 20 and 25 years in federal prison.

In that agreement, he admitted for the first time that he was to blame for Floyd's death. Federal prosecutors had asked Magnuson to sentence Chauvin to 25 years.


Floyd could be seen in videos pleading for his life before falling still on the road beneath Chauvin's knee.

Chauvin was helping three fellow officers to arrest Floyd in May 2020 on suspicion that Floyd had used a fake $20 bill when buying cigarettes. Those three – Tou Thao, J. Alexander Keung and Thomas Lane – were found guilty in federal court in February of violating Floyd's rights. They have not yet been given a sentencing date.

A medical examiner determined that the police restraint stopped Floyd from being able to breathe.

