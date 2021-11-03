1h ago

add bookmark

Minneapolis votes 'no' on replacing police department after Floyd death

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Voters in Minneapolis, where the murder of George Floyd last year sparked worldwide protests, on Tuesday rejected the idea of replacing the city's troubled police force.
  • Over 56% voted against amending the Minneapolis City Charter to create the new department, which would provide "public safety functions through a comprehensive public health approach".
  • If the ballot measure had passed, the functions of the Department of Public Safety would be determined by the mayor and the city council with a greater emphasis on hiring mental health experts and social workers.

Voters in Minneapolis, where the murder of George Floyd last year sparked worldwide protests, on Tuesday rejected the idea of replacing the city's troubled police force.

Over 56 percent voted against amending the Minneapolis City Charter to create the new department, which would provide "public safety functions through a comprehensive public health approach," according to official election results.

Minneapolis Democratic Mayor Jacob Frey, running for a second term, was looking at a tough second round after leading Tuesday's vote with some 43 percent of the vote, but failing to secure more than 50 percent to win straight away.

Frey had opposed the police reform and he welcomed the results of the vote.

Frey told supporters, according to the Washington Post:

We need deep, structural change to policing in America. At the same time, we need police officers to make sure that they are working directly with the community to keep us safe.


The May 2020 murder of Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, by a white police officer sparked protests against police brutality in Minneapolis and other US cities and calls in some progressive Democratic quarters to "defund the police".

The former police officer, Derek Chauvin, was convicted of murder and manslaughter for Floyd's death and sentenced to 22 1/2 years in prison.

If the Minneapolis ballot measure had passed, the functions of the Department of Public Safety would be determined by the mayor and the city council and there would be a greater emphasis on hiring mental health experts and social workers.

The new department could have included "licensed peace officers (police officers), if necessary, to fulfill its responsibilities for public safety", according to the ballot measure.

The American Civil Liberties Union, which had campaigned in favor of disbanding the Minneapolis police force, thanked activists and supporters and said that change was still possible.

The group said:

Across the country, we see the momentum to significantly reduce the excessive resources and responsibilities given to law enforcement and reinvest in communities they have harmed.


"The ACLU is committed to continuing to support the Black- and Brown grassroots groups spearheading this work."

The US Justice Department announced in April following Chauvin's conviction that it was conducting an investigation to determine whether the Minneapolis police department systematically uses excessive force and "engages in a pattern or practice of unconstitutional or unlawful policing."

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
george floydderek chauvinus
Lottery
R500k for one Daily Lotto player!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you think the ANC will go below 50% in the 2024 election?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, they won't be able to recover
86% - 59 votes
No, they will be able to regain support
14% - 10 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?

30 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?
PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David...

29 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David Mackenzie?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future

25 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future
PODCAST | My Only Story: Fiddling, sex jokes and flirting – another water polo coach exposed

21 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Fiddling, sex jokes and flirting – another water polo coach exposed
PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why Facebook is not doing enough against election misinformation

18 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why Facebook is not doing enough against election misinformation
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.40
+0.6%
Rand - Pound
20.97
+0.5%
Rand - Euro
17.83
+0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.45
+0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.5%
Gold
1,781.18
-0.4%
Silver
23.56
+0.1%
Palladium
2,023.00
+0.4%
Platinum
1,048.50
+0.5%
Brent Crude
84.72
+0.0%
Top 40
61,522
+0.6%
All Share
68,168
+0.6%
Resource 10
63,681
+1.7%
Industrial 25
88,778
+0.2%
Financial 15
14,131
-0.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up

26 Oct

FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up
Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs

13 Oct

Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs
FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students

05 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21306.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo