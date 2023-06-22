1h ago

Share

Missing submersible Titan running out of oxygen

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Having set off with 96 hours of air, the Titan's oxygen would likely be depleted some time on Thursday.
  • The Coast Guard said remote-controlled underwater vehicles searching where the noises were detected had not yielded results.
  • The French research ship Atalante, equipped with a robotic diving craft, has arrived in the search area.

Five people aboard a missing submersible near the wreck of the Titanic had just hours left of their presumed air supply on Thursday, the fifth day of a massive multinational search across thousands of square miles in the remote North Atlantic.

The minivan-sized Titan, operated by US-based OceanGate Expeditions, began its descent at 08:00 local time on Sunday but lost contact with its support ship near the end of what should have been a two-hour dive to the century-old shipwreck.

Having set off with 96 hours of air, according to the company, its oxygen would likely be depleted some time on Thursday. Precisely when depends on factors such as whether the craft still has power and how calm those on board are, experts say, and assumes the Titan is still intact.

A remotely operated vehicle deployed from a Canadian vessel had reached the ocean floor and begun searching there for the Titan, the US Coast Guard said on Thursday morning on Twitter.

Rescue teams from multiple countries and relatives and friends of the Titan's five occupants took hope when the US Coast Guard said on Wednesday that Canadian search planes had recorded undersea noises using sonar buoys earlier that day and on Tuesday.

But the Coast Guard said remote-controlled underwater vehicles searching where the noises were detected had not yielded results, and officials cautioned the sounds might not have originated from the Titan.

"When you're in the middle of a search-and-rescue case, you always have hope," Coast Guard Captain Jamie Frederick said on Wednesday, adding analysis of the noises was inconclusive.


The French research ship Atalante, equipped with a robotic diving craft capable of reaching the depth where the Titanic wreck lies, about 3 810 metres below the surface, had arrived in the search zone as of Thursday.

The research vessel Atalante was first using an echo-sounder to accurately map the seabed in order for the robot's search to be more targeted, the French marine research institute Ifremer said.

The robot, Victor 6000, has arms that can be remotely controlled to help free a trapped craft or hook it to a ship to haul it up. The US Navy is sending a special salvage system designed to lift large undersea objects.

The Titanic, which sank in 1912 on its maiden voyage after hitting an iceberg, killing more than 1 500 people, lies about 1 450 km east of Cape Cod, Massachusetts, and 640 km south of St. John's, Newfoundland.

The Titan was carrying its pilot and four others on a deep-sea excursion to the shipwreck, capping a tourist adventure for which OceanGate charges $250 000 per person.

The passengers include British billionaire and adventurer Hamish Harding, 58, and Pakistani-born business magnate Shahzada Dawood, 48, with his 19-year-old son Suleman, who are both British citizens.

French oceanographer and leading Titanic expert Paul-Henri Nargeolet, 77, and Stockton Rush, founder and chief executive of OceanGate, were also reported to be on board. Rush is married to a descendant of two of the Titanic victims.

"We're waiting anxiously, we hardly sleep," said Mathieu Johann, Nargeolet's editor at his publisher Harper Collins.

Sean Leet, who heads a company that jointly owns the support ship, the Polar Prince, said on Wednesday all protocols were followed before the submersible lost contact.

"There's still life support available on the submersible, and we'll continue to hold out hope until the very end," said Leet, chief executive of Miawpukek Horizon Maritime Services.

Questions about Titan's safety were raised in 2018 during a symposium of submersible industry experts and in a lawsuit filed by OceanGate's former head of marine operations, which was settled later that year.

Even if the Titan were located, retrieving it would present huge logistical challenges.

If the submersible had managed to return to the surface, spotting it would be difficult in the open sea and it is bolted shut from the outside, so those inside cannot exit without help.

If Titan is on the ocean floor, a rescue would have to contend with the immense pressures and total darkness at that depth. British Titanic expert Tim Maltin said it would be "almost impossible to effect a sub-to-sub rescue" on the seabed.

It may also be difficult to find the Titan amid the wreck.

"If you've seen the Titanic debris field, there'll be a thousand different objects that size," said Jamie Pringle, a forensic geoscientist at Keele University in the United Kingdom. "It might be an endless task."


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
rescuetitanictitan
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Will you cash out a portion of your pension when the two-pot retirement system takes effect?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I need the money
29% - 1722 votes
No, it feels a little reckless
57% - 3330 votes
Uhm, I withdrew my pension already
14% - 815 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN LIVE | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?

28m ago

LISTEN LIVE | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?
LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash

26m ago

LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash
LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far

21 Jun

LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far
LISTEN | Driven up the Pole: Pieter du Toit on Presidency's R16m logistical flop, Warsaw airport...

20 Jun

LISTEN | Driven up the Pole: Pieter du Toit on Presidency's R16m logistical flop, Warsaw airport standoff
LISTEN | Can the NHI Bill resolve SA's health crisis?

20 Jun

LISTEN | Can the NHI Bill resolve SA's health crisis?
LISTEN | A probe, premature exit and hearsay – unpacking Tawana Kupe's University of Pretoria saga

16 Jun

LISTEN | A probe, premature exit and hearsay – unpacking Tawana Kupe's University of Pretoria saga
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.49
-0.9%
Rand - Pound
23.57
-0.7%
Rand - Euro
20.30
-0.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.51
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.6%
Platinum
937.51
-0.5%
Palladium
1,329.51
-0.6%
Gold
1,921.65
-0.6%
Silver
22.44
-0.9%
Brent Crude
77.12
+1.6%
Top 40
69,740
-0.7%
All Share
75,073
-0.7%
Resource 10
63,709
-0.6%
Industrial 25
102,153
-0.2%
Financial 15
15,823
-1.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless...

10 Jun

Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless shelter
WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada

09 Jun

WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada
WATCH | Free State game reserve welcomes three cheetah cubs

08 Jun

WATCH | Free State game reserve welcomes three cheetah cubs
FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for...

04 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for wildlife rangers
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Speed, power, value: 7 reasons why the new MacBook range is the best out there

19 Jun

Speed, power, value: 7 reasons why the new MacBook range is the best out there
WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth

15 Jun

WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth
WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic

14 Jun

WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic
Which Mac is right for you?

15 Jun

Which Mac is right for you?
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23173.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo