26m ago

add bookmark

Moderna vaccine results 'stunningly impressive', says Anthony Fauci

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Dr Anthony Fauci has hailed the development of Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine.
  • The vaccine is based on new technology.
  • The vaccine has been shown to have a 94.5% efficacy rate.

The United States' top infectious disease scientist on Monday hailed early results from Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine trial as "stunningly impressive", calling the findings an emphatic validation of experimental mRNA technology that some had doubted.

"I must admit that I would have been satisfied with 70% or at the most 75% efficacy," Dr Anthony Fauci said.

"The idea that we have a 94.5% effective vaccine is stunningly impressive. It is really a spectacular result that I don't think anybody had anticipated would be this good."

LIVE | All the latest coronavirus and lockdown updates

Fauci leads the National Institutes of Allergies and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), which began co-developing the vaccine with the US biotech company in January, shortly after China shared the genetic sequence of the new coronavirus.

The vaccine is based on a relatively new technology that uses a synthetic version of a molecule called "messenger RNA" to hack into human cells, and effectively turn them into vaccine-making factories.

Approval

No vaccine based on this platform has ever been approved.

"There were many people who had reservations about using something that had not been tried and true over the years; in fact, some people even criticised us for that," said Fauci.

On Monday, Moderna and NIAID announced their preliminary results based on 95 of the 30 000 volunteers they had recruited who fell ill with Covid-19.

Of the 95, 90 had been in the trial's placebo group, and five in the group that received the drug, called mRNA-1273, translating to an efficacy rate of 94.5%.

Fauci recalled that some had questioned whether the vaccine would prevent severe forms of Covid-19, not just mild or moderate cases - and this too had been resoundingly answered.

"There were 11 severe events, none in the vaccine group - 11 in the placebo group, so that settles the question of whether it prevents severe disease, which it definitely does."

It follows a similarly impressive result from American pharmaceutical firm Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech last week, which reported an efficacy of 90% for their vaccine.

Asked whether it was too early to say if mRNA technology had now been proven, Fauci - who is usually known for his cautious statements - said the jury was definitely in.

"I think when you have two vaccines like this, that have proven to be greater than 90% effective, I think that mRNA is here, it's established itself, it doesn't need to prove anything anymore.

"The data speak for themselves; it isn't me, it isn't my opinion - look at the data," he said.

Length of immunity

Traditional virus vaccines use actual viruses that have to be grown in chicken eggs or foetal cell lines and then weakened so they don't harm people - a process that can take many months.

By contrast, the Covid-19 mRNA vaccines deliver the genetic information needed to create a protein that lies on the surface of the virus - called the spike protein - directly to cells in the human body, which then grow it.

This primes the immune system to make antibodies to the actual virus, and has the major advantage of shortening vaccine development time to a matter of weeks, once scientists have the genetic sequence of the protein they want to create.

While Moderna has basked in the spotlight, Fauci was keen to highlight the work of NIAID, which he said was responsible for developing a precise way to orient the spike protein molecule such that it elicited the strongest immune response.

But there are still some unanswered questions, including how long the immunity lasts.

Fauci said he was "certain" it would endure to some extent, as immune system cells called "memory B cells" remained on standby to generate new antibodies to the virus.

But for how long was unclear.

"We don't know whether it's going to be a year, two years, three years, five years, we don't know," he said.

Looking forward, Fauci said he was worried about anti-vaccine sentiment in the United States, the country that has been the worst-hit by the pandemic.

"You've got to overcome that and convince people to get vaccinated, because a vaccine with a high degree of efficacy is of no use if nobody gets vaccinated."

We know this was a long read and your time is precious. Did you know you can now listen to articles? Subscribe to News24 for access to this exciting feature and more.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
ANALYSIS | Politics and trust: Biden’s fightback against Trump’s vaccine misinformation will hit SA
Trump emerges from election gloom to hold rare work meeting
WHO says in talks with Russian institute on Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine
Read more on:
anthony fauciuscoronavirus
Lottery
1 player wins R300 000 Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When planning for the Black Friday sales do you:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Save, research and plan ahead, preparing to make the most of it?
7% - 409 votes
Wait and see what looks like a good deal on the day?
15% - 837 votes
Have no interest in spending more money this year?
77% - 4235 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?

06 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
view
ZAR/USD
15.32
(-0.24)
ZAR/GBP
20.25
(-0.07)
ZAR/EUR
18.16
(-0.07)
ZAR/AUD
11.21
(-0.06)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.14)
Gold
1886.20
(-0.12)
Silver
24.68
(-0.28)
Platinum
923.00
(+0.00)
Brent Crude
43.68
(+2.40)
Palladium
2310.00
(+0.22)
All Share
57267.00
(+0.15)
Top 40
52551.86
(+0.07)
Financial 15
11537.14
(+0.35)
Industrial 25
79088.98
(-1.06)
Resource 10
52381.04
(+1.71)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Mother of twins defies poverty to return to university

13 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Mother of twins defies poverty to return to university
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing

30 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing
'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity

29 Oct

'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20317.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo