48m ago

add bookmark

Moment of truth for US Congress on government funding, debt, Biden agenda

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • The Senate will hold a procedural vote on Monday evening on legislation that has already passed the House of Representatives.
  • Part of the legistaltion includes suspending the nation's borrowing limit until the end of 2022.
  • Republicans are expected to give Democrats a hard time in passing the proposed decree.

The US Congress faces a showdown on Monday over government spending and debt, opening a week that could also include action on President Joe Biden's sweeping social agenda if Democrats can resolve internal divisions about the package.

The Senate will hold a procedural vote on Monday evening on legislation that has already passed the House of Representatives to fund the US government through 3 December and suspend the nation's borrowing limit until the end of 2022.

If Republicans block the measure, as expected, Democrats will have to find another way to keep the government operating beyond Thursday, when current funding expires. Lawmakers also will have to figure out how to raise the debt ceiling to head off the risk of default.

Democrats are eager to avoid such drama as they try to project competence after four years of Republican Donald Trump's chaotic presidency. The Bipartisan Policy Center said on Friday the US Treasury Department is likely to fully exhaust its borrowing authority sometime between 15 October and 4 November.

Adding to the complexity, House Democrats are facing a vote on a $1 trillion infrastructure bill passed by the Senate with considerable Republican support on 10 August that will fund road, bridge, airport, school and other projects.

John Matisonn | Lobbyists target Biden’s climate plan

Speaker Nancy Pelosi agreed last month to a request by House moderates to vote on the bill by Monday, but progressives have objected, saying they do not want the chamber to take it up until there is agreement on a larger $3.5 trillion social spending bill.

Pelosi said on Sunday the chamber would vote on the $1 trillion infrastructure bill on Thursday.

"Tomorrow, September 27, we will begin debate on the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework on the Floor of the House and vote on it on Thursday, September 30," she said in a letter to her fellow Democrats released by her office.

Earlier on Sunday, Pelosi had said she would not bring the infrastructure bill to a vote until she was sure it would pass, but voiced confidence about its prospects.

"Let me just say that we're going to pass the bill this week," she told ABC News "This Week" anchor George Stephanopoulos, speaking of the legislation that is key to Biden's economic agenda.

READ | World leaders return to UN with focus on pandemic, climate

The fate of the Democratic president's initiatives on everything from healthcare and education to fighting child poverty and climate change hangs in the balance as Democrats quarrel over the content and cost of the larger package.

Democrats have been squabbling over drug pricing provisions in the social spending plan, which they hope to pass using their narrow majorities and without Republican support. Some moderate Democrats, including Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, see the $3.5 trillion price tag as too high. Democratic leaders insist the measure will be paid for with tax increases on corporations and the wealthy.

Did you know you can listen to articles? Subscribe to News24 for access to this exciting feature and more.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
usapoliticsgovernance
Lottery
Sweet Sunday for 2 Daily Lotto winners!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
After the opening weekend of URC action, what did you make of the South African struggles?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It exposed the quality of South African rugby...
38% - 159 votes
There were positives to take
8% - 32 votes
We shouldn't read too much into one weekend
18% - 75 votes
It will take the SA sides time to adjust to the new competition
36% - 147 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on filicide - what triggered Lauren Dickason? And how to get help

25 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on filicide - what triggered Lauren Dickason? And how to get help
PODCAST | My Only Story: The boys' school, the water polo teacher and the creepy WhatsApp messages

23 Sep

PODCAST | My Only Story: The boys' school, the water polo teacher and the creepy WhatsApp messages
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | My Only Story: Teen's suicide reveals shadowy ring of predators at top SA schools

16 Sep

PODCAST | My Only Story: Teen's suicide reveals shadowy ring of predators at top SA schools
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 6 - Fred

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 6 - Fred
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 5 - The confession

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 5 - The confession
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.04
-0.6%
Rand - Pound
20.60
-0.8%
Rand - Euro
17.60
-0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.92
-0.7%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.3%
Gold
1,748.46
-0.1%
Silver
22.55
+0.5%
Palladium
1,986.47
+0.6%
Platinum
988.55
+0.2%
Brent Crude
78.09
+1.1%
Top 40
57,862
+0.4%
All Share
64,276
+0.4%
Resource 10
57,804
+1.0%
Industrial 25
83,209
+0.4%
Financial 15
14,200
-0.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
PICS | Endangered humpback dolphins, seven killer whales spotted in False Bay

22 Sep

PICS | Endangered humpback dolphins, seven killer whales spotted in False Bay
FEEL GOOD | Cape Flats brothers feed one million mouths since start of pandemic

22 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Cape Flats brothers feed one million mouths since start of pandemic
WATCH | The sky's the limit: Pilot delivers essential supplies to remote SA...

21 Sep

WATCH | The sky's the limit: Pilot delivers essential supplies to remote SA communities
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21265.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo