24m ago

add bookmark

Monkey business: Macaques injure 42 in Japanese city

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Japanese macaque or snow japanese monkey (Macaca fuscata), portrait, Japan. (Photo by: Prisma by Dukas/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
Japanese macaque or snow japanese monkey (Macaca fuscata), portrait, Japan. (Photo by: Prisma by Dukas/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
Prisma by Dukas/Universal Images Group via Getty I
  • Rogue Japanese macaques have stirred up some serious 'monkey business' in Yamaguchi city. 
  • Around 42 people have been injured in recent weeks after being attacked by the monkeys that are considered a pest in some areas. 
  • Officials say it is rare to see this many attacks in a short span of time. 


Local authorities in Japan's Yamaguchi city said on Monday they are turning to tranquiliser guns to confront marauding monkeys that have injured 42 people in recent weeks.

Japanese macaques are seen commonly across large parts of the country, and are a pest in some areas, eating crops and even entering homes.

READ | With my own eyes: Eagle klaps baboon in Botswana

But a spate of monkey attacks in the city in western Japan has been unusual, with adults and children suffering wounds including scratches and bites.

"All of Yamaguchi city is surrounded by mountains and it's not rare to see monkeys," a city official from the agricultural department told AFP, declining to give her name.

She said: 

But it's rare to see this many attacks in a short period of time.

The injuries have so far been largely mild, but authorities are now turning to tranquiliser guns after traps they set failed to snare any of the pesky primates.

The official said: 

Initially only children and women were attacked. Recently elderly people and adult men have been targeted too.

The city isn't even sure if the attacks are the work of multiple monkeys or a single aggressive individual. The intruders have in some cases entered by sliding open screen doors, or entering through windows.

City officials and police have been patrolling the area since the first attacks around July 8, but have yet to snare any monkeys.

The story has made headlines in Japan in recent weeks, with local residents reporting regular invasions.

"I heard crying coming from the ground floor, so I hurried down," one local father told the Mainichi Shimbun daily.

"Then I saw a monkey hunching over my child."


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
yamaguchijapanattacksmonkeyenvironment
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should the SA Reserve Bank proceed with declaring cryptocurrency as a financial product?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's about time!
21% - 2803 votes
Nope, that ship has sailed... and sunk
57% - 7400 votes
SA was never ready
22% - 2875 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Kestell community reeling after seven killed in violent farm attack

23 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Kestell community reeling after seven killed in violent farm attack
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?

16 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree

25 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.72
+0.6%
Rand - Pound
20.15
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
17.13
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.63
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.7%
Gold
1,730.79
+0.2%
Silver
18.75
+0.8%
Palladium
2,011.07
-1.7%
Platinum
880.89
+0.4%
Brent Crude
103.20
-0.6%
Top 40
61,458
-0.5%
All Share
67,751
-0.5%
Resource 10
60,642
-0.1%
Industrial 25
84,305
-0.8%
Financial 15
15,070
-0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree

08 Jul

Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree
Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens

04 Jul

Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens
'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her...

01 Jul

'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her newborn's rare condition
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains...

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22201.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo