1h ago

add bookmark

Monkeypox cases top 5 000 since January, says WHO

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • The World Health Organisation confirmed that 5 322 cases of monkeypox have been reported since 1 January 2022. 
  • 85 percent of the cases have been reported in Europe. 
  • The number of cases has increased by 56 percent in eight days.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Tuesday that 5 322 laboratory-confirmed cases of monkeypox had been reported in the current outbreak, 85 percent of which are in Europe.

Though case numbers are rapidly increasing, the United Nations health agency has not set a date for its emergency committee on monkeypox to convene for a second meeting.

"From January 1 to June 30 this year, we have 5 322 laboratory-confirmed cases and one death," WHO spokesperson Fadela Chaib told reporters in Geneva.

The number has increased by 56 percent in eight days. The previous figure given by the WHO, for the period up to June 22, was 3 413 cases.

A surge in monkeypox cases has been reported since early May outside the West and Central African countries where the disease has long been endemic.

Chaib said infections had now been reported in 53 countries.


"85 percent of cases are in Europe, followed by the African region, the Americas, the Eastern Mediterranean and the Pacific," she said.

"The WHO continues to ask countries to pay particular attention to monkeypox cases to try to stop further infections," she said. 

Most monkeypox infections so far have been observed in men who have sex with men, of young age and chiefly in urban areas, according to the WHO.

The normal initial symptoms of monkeypox include a high fever, swollen lymph nodes and a blistery chickenpox-like rash.

On 23 June 2022, the UN health agency convened an emergency committee of experts to decide if monkeypox constitutes a so-called Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC).

But a majority found the situation had not yet crossed that threshold.

ALSO READ | Signs of Africa being sidelined in monkeypox fight, says WHO

However, they acknowledged the emergency nature of the outbreak and said controlling its further spread required intense response efforts.

The committee can reconvene at any time, depending on the changing situation.

The WHO's 16-member emergency committee on monkeypox is chaired by Jean-Marie Okwo-Bele from the Democratic Republic of Congo, who is a former director of the WHO's Vaccines and Immunisation Department.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
whoswitzerlandmonkeypoxhealth
Lottery
2 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
How do you plan on surviving the latest fuel price hikes?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Ditching my car and using public transport
3% - 52 votes
Staying home so I don't have to fill up
19% - 352 votes
There's no escaping the cost of living crisis
78% - 1428 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree

25 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree
PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought

18 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought
LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality

16 Jun

LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.52
-1.0%
Rand - Pound
19.75
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
16.96
+0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.20
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-1.0%
Gold
1,788.27
-1.1%
Silver
19.53
-2.2%
Palladium
1,922.50
-0.6%
Platinum
857.50
-3.3%
Brent Crude
113.50
+1.7%
Top 40
58,744
-3.5%
All Share
64,793
-3.3%
Resource 10
59,479
-6.5%
Industrial 25
79,794
-1.8%
Financial 15
14,339
-3.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens

04 Jul

Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens
'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her...

01 Jul

'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her newborn's rare condition
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains...

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
GOOD NEWS | Ultramarathon champ Bruce Fordyce to provide 200 defibrillators at...

30 Jun

GOOD NEWS | Ultramarathon champ Bruce Fordyce to provide 200 defibrillators at park runs
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22180.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo