1h ago

add bookmark

Monkeypox has likely spread undetected 'for some time': WHO

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • The WHO says monkeypox had likely spread undetected for some time.
  • There has been more than 550 confirmed cases across the world since first being reported in early May.
  • The disease is related to smallpox, which was eradicated.

The WHO said Wednesday that hundreds of monkeypox cases have surfaced beyond the African countries where the disease is typically found, warning the virus has likely been spreading under the radar.

"Investigations are ongoing, but the sudden appearance of monkeypox in many countries at the same time suggests there may have been undetected transmission for some time," World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters.

Since Britain first reported a confirmed monkeypox case on 7 May, more than 550 confirmed cases of the disease have been verified in 30 countries outside of the west and central African nations where it is endemic, the WHO said.

The UN health agency's top monkeypox expert Rosamund Lewis said that the appearance of so many cases across much of Europe and other countries where it has not been seen before "is clearly a cause for concern, and it does suggest undetected transmission for a while".

"We don't know if it is weeks, months or possibly a couple for years," she said, adding that "we don't really know if it is too late to contain".

READ | Monkeypox: 'Too early to call it a pandemic'

Monkeypox is related to smallpox, which killed millions around the world every year before it was eradicated in 1980.

But monkeypox, which spreads through close contact, is much less severe, with symptoms typically including a high fever and a blistery chickenpox-like rash that clears up after a few weeks.

So far, most cases have been reported among men who have sex with men, although experts stress there is no evidence that monkeypox is transmitted sexually.

"Anyone can be infected with monkeypox if they have close physical contact with someone else who is infected," Tedros said.

Care

He urged everyone to help "fight stigma, which is not just wrong, it could also prevent infected individuals from seeking care, making it harder to stop transmission."

The WHO, he said, was also "urging affected countries to widen their surveillance".

Lewis insisted it was vital "that we collectively all work together to prevent onward spread," through contact tracing and isolation of people with the disease.

Vaccines developed for smallpox have also been found to be about 85 percent effective in preventing monkeypox, but they are in short supply.

WHO is not proposing mass-vaccination, but rather targeted use in some settings to protect health workers and people most at risk of infection.

Lewis highlighted that monkeypox cases had also been on the rise in endemic countries, where thousands fall ill from the disease each year, with around 70 deaths from the virus reported across five African countries so far this year.

The fatality rate for monkeypox is usually quite low, and no deaths have been reported among the cases found so far outside of endemic countries.

But Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO lead on emerging diseases, warned that while no deaths had been reported, that could change if the virus got into more vulnerable populations.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
world health organisationmonkeypoxhealth
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Have you and your family been counted in Census 2022?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes
47% - 5210 votes
No
53% - 5763 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Teen who murdered his mother gets 25 years behind bars

28 May

PODCAST | The Story: Teen who murdered his mother gets 25 years behind bars
PODCAST | Sugar for Your Soul! Cape Town dad releases song for his diabetic son

27 May

PODCAST | Sugar for Your Soul! Cape Town dad releases song for his diabetic son
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues

21 May

PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?

14 May

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?
PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way

30 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.59
+0.5%
Rand - Pound
19.46
+1.4%
Rand - Euro
16.59
+1.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.18
+0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+1.5%
Gold
1,848.62
+0.6%
Silver
21.94
+1.8%
Palladium
2,013.00
+0.3%
Platinum
999.00
+2.8%
Brent Crude
115.60
-1.7%
Top 40
64,237
-1.8%
All Share
70,849
-1.7%
Resource 10
75,421
-2.0%
Industrial 25
77,329
-1.2%
Financial 15
16,591
-2.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Off-duty KZN nurse delivers baby on Florence Nightingale Drive as mom goes into...

27 May

Off-duty KZN nurse delivers baby on Florence Nightingale Drive as mom goes into labour on street
FEEL GOOD | SA disabled golfer David Watts defies the odds, in form for 'exciting'...

27 May

FEEL GOOD | SA disabled golfer David Watts defies the odds, in form for 'exciting' US Adaptive Open
'My family needed this just as I did': University of Zululand student bags 17...

27 May

'My family needed this just as I did': University of Zululand student bags 17 distinctions
Meet Jessica, the hip hippo that fancies rooibos tea

27 May

Meet Jessica, the hip hippo that fancies rooibos tea
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22145.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo