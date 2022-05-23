31m ago

Monkeypox: Third possible case found in the US, Argentina reports first symptoms

  • Health authorities said they may have found a third case of the monkeypox virus in the United States and are running tests on a patient.
  • Argentina's health ministry said on Sunday it had detected a suspected case of monkeypox in Buenos Aires.
  • In Europe, more than 100 cases of the viral infection, which spreads through close person-to-person contact, have been reported recently.

Health authorities said they may have found a third case of the monkeypox virus in the United States and are running tests on a patient in South Florida to confirm if the person has contracted the disease, which is staging a rare outbreak outside of Africa.

The case in Broward County, Florida, is "related to international travel," the US Centres for Disease Control and the Florida Department of Health said in a statement on Sunday, "and the person remains isolated".

The results of tests conducted by the CDC are expected soon. No other cases have been identified in the state, the release said.

The first monkeypox case in the United States was reported in Massachusetts on Wednesday. The disease, which is similar to human smallpox but milder, was found in a man who had recently traveled to Canada. Health officials said the case posed no risk to the public.

The second US case was a New York City resident who tested positive for the virus on Friday, health officials said.


Argentina's health ministry said on Sunday it had detected a suspected case of monkeypox in Buenos Aires, amid growing global alarm over rising cases in Europe and elsewhere of the viral infection more common to west and central Africa.

A World Health Organisation (WHO) roundup of the outbreak on Saturday had said there were 92 confirmed cases and 28 suspected cases of monkeypox, mostly in Europe but also in Canada, the United States and Australia.

In Europe, more than 100 cases of the viral infection, which spreads through close person-to-person contact, have been reported recently.

There are no confirmed cases yet in Latin America.

A ministry said the suspected case was a resident of Buenos Aires province with symptoms compatible with monkeypox who had recently traveled to Spain. The patient was in good condition and isolated while tests were carried out, the ministry added.

Monkeypox, which mostly occurs in west and central Africa, is a viral infection that was first recorded in the Democratic Republic of Congo in the 1970s. Symptoms include fever, headaches and skin rashes starting on the face and spreading to the rest of the body.


Read more on:
argentinausmonkeypox
