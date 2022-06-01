52m ago

add bookmark

'More advanced rocket systems' - Biden promises Ukraine heavier firepower

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article


  • The US will send Himars to Ukraine to fight the Russian invasion.
  • The rocket system will boost Ukraine firepower in eastern Lugansk region.
  • Russia struck a nitric acid tank at a chemical plant.

US President Joe Biden has said the United States will send more advanced rocket systems to Ukraine, as Russian troops press their ferocious bid to complete the capture of a key eastern city.

The battle for Severodonetsk has grown in intensity in recent days, with heavy casualties on both the Ukrainian and Russian sides.

DEVELOPING | Russian airstrike hits acid tank in Ukraine's Sievierodonetsk, governor says

Russian troops hit a nitric acid tank at a chemical plant in the city on Tuesday, prompting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to accuse Moscow of "madness".

One of the industrial hubs on Russia's path to taking the eastern Lugansk region, Severodonetsk has become a target of massive Russian firepower since the failed attempt to capture Kyiv.

The Russians now control most of the destroyed city, according to regional authorities.

But in a boost for the outgunned Ukrainian military, Biden has confirmed that more US weaponry is on the way.

Biden wrote in The New York Times:

We will provide the Ukrainians with more advanced rocket systems and munitions that will enable them to more precisely strike key targets on the battlefield in Ukraine.

A US official told reporters the weapons being sent are Himars, or the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, which have precision-guided munitions and a longer range than those currently deployed by Ukraine.

Struggling forces

The Himars are the centrepiece of a $700 million package being unveiled on Wednesday that includes air surveillance radar, more Javelin short-range anti-tank rockets, artillery ammunition, helicopters, vehicles and spare parts, the official said.


The US is attempting to help Kyiv's war effort while not being seen as a direct belligerent, and the official stressed that while the weapons would be used to "repel Russian advances on Ukrainian territory", they would not be "used against Russia".

While some analysts have suggested the Himars could be a "game-changer", others say they should not be expected to suddenly turn the tables for Ukrainian forces struggling under Russian artillery fire.

The US announcement came shortly after Russian forces struck the nitric acid tank in Severodonetsk, prompting the local governor to warn people to stay indoors.

Zelensky said that "given the presence of large-scale chemical production in Severodonetsk, the Russian army's strikes there, including blind air bombing, are just crazy".


Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister Ganna Malyar said late on Tuesday that the Russians were seeking to encircle Ukrainian troops but the army was "resisting very powerfully".

She said in a video on YouTube:

But at the same time, we openly say that the Russian army has an advantage in terms of the number of equipment, weapons and personnel.

Meanwhile, in Brussels, European Union leaders were split over banning natural gas from Moscow after agreeing to embargo two-thirds of its oil to tighten the economic screws.

These nations played down the chances of a rapid gas ban to follow, but Zelensky nevertheless expressed his gratitude for EU action taken so far against "the terrorist state" of Russia.

The situation on the eastern frontline in Donbas has become increasingly desperate, with Ukrainian towns facing near-constant shelling from Russian forces.

French journalist Frederic Leclerc-Imhoff was killed Monday while covering civilian evacuations in the Donbas.


Did you know you can listen to articles? Subscribe to News24 for access to this exciting feature and more.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
volodymyr zelenskyjoe bidenusrussiaukrainesecurity
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Have you and your family been counted in Census 2022?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes
47% - 4952 votes
No
53% - 5523 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Teen who murdered his mother gets 25 years behind bars

28 May

PODCAST | The Story: Teen who murdered his mother gets 25 years behind bars
PODCAST | Sugar for Your Soul! Cape Town dad releases song for his diabetic son

27 May

PODCAST | Sugar for Your Soul! Cape Town dad releases song for his diabetic son
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues

21 May

PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?

14 May

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?
PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way

30 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.56
+0.7%
Rand - Pound
19.61
+0.6%
Rand - Euro
16.67
+0.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.18
+0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+1.1%
Gold
1,833.71
-0.2%
Silver
21.59
+0.2%
Palladium
2,029.50
+1.1%
Platinum
978.50
+0.7%
Brent Crude
115.60
-1.7%
Top 40
64,947
-0.7%
All Share
71,587
-0.7%
Resource 10
75,657
-1.7%
Industrial 25
78,058
-0.3%
Financial 15
16,988
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Off-duty KZN nurse delivers baby on Florence Nightingale Drive as mom goes into...

27 May

Off-duty KZN nurse delivers baby on Florence Nightingale Drive as mom goes into labour on street
FEEL GOOD | SA disabled golfer David Watts defies the odds, in form for 'exciting'...

27 May

FEEL GOOD | SA disabled golfer David Watts defies the odds, in form for 'exciting' US Adaptive Open
'My family needed this just as I did': University of Zululand student bags 17...

27 May

'My family needed this just as I did': University of Zululand student bags 17 distinctions
Meet Jessica, the hip hippo that fancies rooibos tea

27 May

Meet Jessica, the hip hippo that fancies rooibos tea
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22145.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo