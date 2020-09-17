1h ago

add bookmark

More children wed, risk trafficking in Rohingya camps in pandemic - UN

play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
(Ulet Ifansasti/Getty Images)
(Ulet Ifansasti/Getty Images)

Child marriage is on the rise in Bangladesh's Rohingya refugee camps and the risk of human trafficking grows with every day the pandemic shuts youth services, according to a UN-led study that was released on Thursday.

Bangladesh scaled back activities in the refugee camps in April and mainly focused on providing health and emergency food to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

It also restricted movement of aid workers and refugees. The move closed many children's services and made it harder for them to get support, said the Child Protection sub-sector, which works with the United Nations in the refugee camps.

The study was conducted in May.

Officials say the same vulnerability persists.

"Before Covid-19 there was a larger humanitarian footprint and... friendly spaces. Children could talk to facilitators and share their fears with friends. Those avenues are not available to many now," said Kristen Hayes, coordinator of the sector.

"Child marriage has increased due to the absence of the measures that were able to prevent it," she said. "Ongoing containment measures are also ripe for trafficking."

According to UN figures, children make up more than half of the roughly 700 000 Rohingya who arrived in Bangladesh in 2017 after a mass exodus from Myanmar.

More than 350 Rohingya trafficking cases were identified last year - about 15% involving children, according to the UN migration agency.

This month, about 300 Rohingya refugees believed to have been held at sea by traffickers for six months landed in Indonesia’s Aceh province.

In May, aid workers feared the virus could take a heavy toll on the crowded camps. But official figures - 189 cases and seven deaths - suggest the impact is not as bad as had been feared.

"One can't expect a normal performance (of services) during Covid," said Mahbub Alam Talukder, the Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner in explaining the cutback in support.

"These measures helped us control the virus and stop the death rate. Our performance was good. Now we are steadily resuming normal activities, keeping the health code in mind."

The study found there had been an increase in child labour and violence against children, recommending greater access for child protection workers.

BRAC, a Bangladeshi NGO working in the camps, said that they had also seen more under-age marriage, corporal punishment of children and domestic abuse.

"For now, we are trying to address these issues through online counselling one-to-one sessions with our volunteers," said BRAC spokeswoman Hasina Akhter.

Related Links
Covid-19 wrap: Global deaths top 375 000, first Rohingya refugee death and another Wuhan doctor dies
Race to prevent coronavirus 'nightmare' in Rohingya camps
14 Rohingya die, dozens unaccounted for as boat sinks off Bangladesh
Read more on:
unrohingyachild abuse
Lottery
3 players bag R116k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you think that South Africa is ready to move to Level 1 restrictions?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - we need to get back to 'normal' life
61% - 5533 votes
No - we still need to be as cautious as possible
17% - 1509 votes
Yes - but international travel should remain closed
22% - 1982 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle

12 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle
PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart

05 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week

01 Sep

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week
PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours

29 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched

25 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched
PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people

22 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.20
(+0.40)
ZAR/GBP
20.99
(+0.45)
ZAR/EUR
19.18
(+0.15)
ZAR/AUD
11.83
(+0.34)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(+0.16)
Gold
1943.60
(-0.77)
Silver
26.88
(-0.92)
Platinum
931.00
(-3.71)
Brent Crude
42.83
(+3.99)
Palladium
2321.00
(-2.55)
All Share
55035.60
(-1.65)
Top 40
50700.14
(-1.80)
Financial 15
10056.46
(-0.31)
Industrial 25
73349.36
(-1.14)
Resource 10
55118.54
(-3.01)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's...

07 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's rescue efforts
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies

01 Sep

PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20259.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo