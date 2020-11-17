7m ago

add bookmark

'More people may die', Biden says, if Trump blocks cooperation on virus planning

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • President-elect Joe Biden said on Monday "more people may die" if outgoing President Donald Trump continues to block efforts to plan for a US transition of power.
  • Biden also said business and labor leaders had signaled willingness to cooperate to fix the pandemic-battered US economy.
  • He welcomed further progress in Covid-19 vaccine development.

President-elect Joe Biden said on Monday "more people may die" if outgoing President Donald Trump continues to block efforts to plan for a US transition of power as the coronavirus pandemic worsens, and added that he would not hesitate to get vaccinated.

Biden also said business and labor leaders had signaled willingness to cooperate to fix the pandemic-battered US economy but stressed Covid-19 first must be brought under control and urged Congress to pass relief legislation.

The Democratic president-elect delivered a speech and took questions from journalists in Wilmington, Delaware, after consulting with the CEOs of top US. companies and labor leaders on Monday.

He welcomed further progress in Covid-19 vaccine development.

Biden said the CEOs and labor leaders were "ready to come together" and that "the unity was astounding." Biden will inherit an economy that has suffered millions of job losses during a pandemic that has killed more than 246 000 people in the United States. US Covid-19 cases are surging as Biden prepares to take office on Jan. 20.

"We're going into a very dark winter. Things are going to get much tougher before they get easier," Biden said of the pandemic.

In response to a question about the consequences of the Trump administration not cooperating with the Biden transition team on fighting the pandemic, he said, "More people may die if we don't coordinate."

"As you battle Covid, we have to make sure that businesses and workers have the tools, the resources and the national guidance and health and safety standards to operate safely," Biden added.

Biden said it would be a lot easier for the presidential transition if Trump were to cooperate but said of the incumbent's refusal to concede: "I find this more embarrassing for the country than debilitating for my ability to get started."

He called for bipartisan cooperation against the pandemic and urged Congress to pass pandemic relief legislation. Talks on such legislation stalled for months before the Nov. 3 election.

Biden said the coronavirus continues to spread "almost unabated" and that it was state governors who were stepping up.

On other economic matters, Biden said he plans to pursue "a fairer tax structure" with corporations paying their fair share and added that he wanted to see a $15 hourly minimum wage nationwide. Biden said no government contracts will be given to companies that do not make products in the United States.

Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris held a midday video conference with several chief executives including General Motors Co's Mary Barra, Microsoft Corp's Satya Nadella, Target Corp's Brian Cornell and Gap Inc's Sonia Syngal.

Also taking part were AFL-CIO president Richard Trumka and the heads of the Service Employees International Union, the United Auto Workers and two other large unions.

Biden told reporters that he made it clear to corporations on the video conference that he is a "union guy."

'Ready for prime time'

Biden earlier on Monday said Moderna Inc's announcement that its experimental Covid-19 vaccine was 94.5% effective based on interim data from a late-stage trial provided fresh hope for beating the coronavirus. Coupled with positive results last week on a rival Pfizer Inc shot, Moderna's news added to optimism that widespread vaccination in the coming months could help tame the pandemic.

Asked whether he personally would be willing to get vaccinated with one of the newly developed shots, Biden said, "I wouldn't hesitate to get the vaccine."

"They appear to be ready for prime time, ready to be used," Biden said of the two vaccine candidates.

Biden also urged Americans to limit the number of people at gatherings for next week's Thanksgiving holiday, with social distancing and masks encouraged.

Unlike in 2008, when the country elected Democrat Barack Obama and his running mate Biden as the global economy teetered from the sub-prime mortgage crisis, the worst of the current economic downturn may have passed. Unemployment has come down sharply from its April peak of 14.7% to 6.9% and is projected to fall further throughout next year.

Trump digs in

Biden moved ahead with economic planning even as the Republican Trump on Monday again refused to accept his election loss. Trump's national security adviser, Robert O'Brien, said on Monday he was prepared to ensure a professional transition to Biden's team.

"If the Biden-Harris ticket is determined to be the winner, and obviously things look like that now, we'll have a very professional transition from the National Security Council, there's no question about it," O'Brien said.

Biden beat Trump by the same 306-232 margin in the state-by-state Electoral College that prompted Trump to proclaim a "landslide" victory in 2016. Biden also won the national popular vote by at least 5.5 million votes, or 3.6 percentage points, with some ballots still being counted.

Trump has made no headway with legal challenges in multiple states so far.

"I won the Election!" Trump wrote on Monday on Twitter, again falsely claiming victory. Twitter posted a disclaimer saying, "Official sources called this election differently."

Election officials from both parties have said there is no evidence of major irregularities. Federal election security officials have decried "unfounded claims" and expressed "utmost confidence" in the election's integrity.

Trump suffered another setback when James Bopp, a conservative attorney, on Monday voluntarily withdrew lawsuits filed in federal courts seeking to block the states of Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin from certifying their election results. The lawsuits made unsubstantiated claims of illegal voting.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
US elections: Trump's national security adviser says 'obvious' that Biden has won
Donald Trump backtracks on acknowledging Joe Biden won election, concedes 'nothing'
ANALYSIS | Indo-Pacific is drifting away from the US
Read more on:
joe bidendonald trumpusus elections 2020
Lottery
1 player wins R300 000 Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When planning for the Black Friday sales do you:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Save, research and plan ahead, preparing to make the most of it?
8% - 444 votes
Wait and see what looks like a good deal on the day?
15% - 890 votes
Have no interest in spending more money this year?
77% - 4558 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?

06 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct 2020

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
view
ZAR/USD
15.35
(-0.49)
ZAR/GBP
20.30
(-0.35)
ZAR/EUR
18.22
(-0.40)
ZAR/AUD
11.23
(-0.27)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.56)
Gold
1890.10
(+0.06)
Silver
24.69
(-0.25)
Platinum
924.00
(+0.03)
Brent Crude
43.68
(+2.40)
Palladium
2319.32
(+0.26)
All Share
57226.73
(-0.07)
Top 40
52479.31
(-0.14)
Financial 15
11744.36
(+1.80)
Industrial 25
79148.72
(+0.08)
Resource 10
51804.55
(-1.10)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Mother of twins defies poverty to return to university

13 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Mother of twins defies poverty to return to university
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing

30 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing
'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity

29 Oct

'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20317.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo