24m ago

add bookmark

More than 1 400 US flights cancelled by winter storm in Northeast

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Over 1 400 flights in the United States have been cancelled when a deadly winter storm hit the nation's northeast states prompting several states to declare emergencies.
  • According to flight-tracking data, about 1 450 within, into, or out of the United States as of Sunday afternoon were cancelled while another 1 774 US-related flights were delayed.
  • Airports hardest hit by delays and cancellations include LaGuardia Airport and John F Kennedy International Airport in New York City and Boston Logan International Airport.

More than 1 400 US flights were cancelled on Sunday after the nation's northeast states were walloped a day earlier by a deadly winter storm that prompted several states to declare emergencies.

The total number of flight cancellations within, into, or out of the United States was about 1 450 as of Sunday afternoon, according to flight-tracking website FlightAware.com. Another 1 774 US-related flights were delayed, the data showed.

LaGuardia Airport and John F Kennedy International Airport in New York City and Boston Logan International Airport were among the hardest hit by delays and cancellations.

The fierce winter storm on Saturday dropped more than 60cm of snow on some areas while packing high winds, prompting thousands of flight cancellations and leading governors in Rhode Island and other states to curtail access to the roads.

New York's Long Island town of Islip was the hardest hit statewide, Governor Kathy Hochul told WCBS-TV on Sunday. "We're going to give them the golden snowball award for this week, this storm. They were at 24.7 inches," Hochul said.

Massachusetts Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito said at a Sunday morning briefing:

The storm moved out of our region last night, but we expect to be clearing more roads … and working with our utilities throughout the day today and tomorrow.

In neighboring Canada, the worst of the cold weather was over in Atlantic Canada, but many communities were dealing with residual blowing snow, rain, strong winds and storm surge on Sunday, according to the Weather Network channel.

The conditions on the Massachusetts island of Nantucket improved on Sunday after the powerful nor'easter flooded roads and caused a large power outage on Saturday, the local police department said. The water was deep enough for two high school students to row a canoe along a flooded street, according to a photo posted on social media.

In Massachusetts, about 31 000 out of 2.6 million customers were without electricity as of early on Sunday, according to the PowerOutage.us website. Utility company Eversource Energy said most of its customers who were still without power will have it back by the end of the day on Monday.

The weather may have contributed to at least three deaths in New York alone, all on Long Island. One was an elderly woman who was found on Saturday in a hotel parking lot in Uniondale, New York, with her car window open, according to the Nassau County Police Department. Authorities also reported the deaths of two men, ages 53 and 75, who collapsed while shoveling snow at separate locations in the Long Island town of Syosset on Saturday.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
usweather
Lottery
2 bag the Daily Lotto prize!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Matric results are out! Are you happy with your child's result?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, the pandemic really messed up their ability to focus
35% - 1084 votes
Yes, they did well given the circumstances
65% - 2016 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.55
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
20.84
+0.4%
Rand - Euro
17.35
+0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.95
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.6%
Gold
1,791.24
-0.0%
Silver
22.47
-0.0%
Palladium
2,387.69
+0.4%
Platinum
1,013.00
-0.3%
Brent Crude
90.03
+0.8%
Top 40
67,600
+0.9%
All Share
74,090
+0.9%
Resource 10
73,810
-0.4%
Industrial 25
92,938
+2.1%
Financial 15
15,273
+0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
Tygerberg mountain bikers donate R80 000 to local schools

5h ago

Tygerberg mountain bikers donate R80 000 to local schools
FEEL GOOD | To keep a 10-year promise, Joburg woman plans to run 295km to fund...

27 Jan

FEEL GOOD | To keep a 10-year promise, Joburg woman plans to run 295km to fund Nellie's matric
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school...

17 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school starts
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22018.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo