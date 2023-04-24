46m ago

Share

More than 20 people feared dead in shipwrecks off Italy

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
More than 20 people are feared dead in shipwrecks off Italy.
More than 20 people are feared dead in shipwrecks off Italy.
(Photo By Jesus Hellin/Europa Press via Getty Imag
  • Twenty-two people are missing after two migrant ships broke apart off Italy.
  • Survivors of the first shipwreck said 19 people on board their boat had died after it partially capsized.
  • Those saved hailed from Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Guinea, the Ivory Coast and Sudan.

More than 20 people are feared to have drowned off Italy, the UN's refugee agency said Monday, as good weather prompted fresh attempts at the perilous Mediterranean crossing.

"Two shipwrecks off Lampedusa with 22 missing. Condolences to those who have lost family members at sea," Chiara Cardoletti, the UNHCR's representative for Italy, said on Twitter.

"Action is needed to stabilise the situation in countries of origin and transit, reducing the reasons that drive so many people to risk their lives at sea," she said.

The 36 survivors of the first shipwreck told the Italian coastguard that 19 people on board their boat had died after it partially capsized, a UNHCR press officer said.

Three other people were reported to have died in a second incident, Federico Fossi told AFP, warning however that the details were hazy.

The Italian coastguard was unavailable for comment and it was unclear when the disasters happened.

Survivors of the first shipwreck - including six minors - had been travelling on a seven-metre-long boat that sank in Italian waters, according to the Repubblica daily.

They were rescued by a fishing boat, it said.

Those saved hailed from Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Guinea, the Ivory Coast and Sudan, and had paid between 500 and 600 euros ($650) for the crossing, according to the Stampa daily.

After four days of poor conditions at sea, the number of boats attempting the crossing to the Italian island of Lampedusa rose again on Sunday.

By Monday, there were 1 094 people in Lampedusa's migrant reception centre, built to take just under 400 people.

Over 36 000 people have arrived by sea in Italy this year, compared to some 9 000 in the same period last year, according to the interior ministry.

The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) has recorded 537 deaths or disappearances in the central Mediterranean - the world's most dangerous crossing - so far this year.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
italy
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What are your thoughts about the UAE president and his royal family landing and visiting in the Eastern Cape?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
The EC desperately needs the investment
22% - 405 votes
It's all above board, just leave them be
18% - 325 votes
There's something fishy about their trip
20% - 377 votes
Probe any deals between SA and the UAE
40% - 743 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Clean air or electricity – can we have both?

10h ago

LISTEN | Clean air or electricity – can we have both?
LISTEN | Murray murders: Long list of enemies may make it hard for police to crack case

27 Mar

LISTEN | Murray murders: Long list of enemies may make it hard for police to crack case
LISTEN | Could Eskom's Treasury exemptions become a gateway for more corruption?

04 Apr

LISTEN | Could Eskom's Treasury exemptions become a gateway for more corruption?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
LISTEN | EFF shutdown: Fear and loathing as red berets gear up to protest in parts of SA

20 Mar

LISTEN | EFF shutdown: Fear and loathing as red berets gear up to protest in parts of SA
LISTEN | Inside the deadly SRC tender empire that has rocked the University of Fort Hare

17 Apr

LISTEN | Inside the deadly SRC tender empire that has rocked the University of Fort Hare
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.15
-0.3%
Rand - Pound
22.65
-0.7%
Rand - Euro
20.04
-0.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.14
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.0%
Platinum
1,086.63
-1.5%
Palladium
1,530.20
-3.0%
Gold
1,989.56
+0.3%
Silver
25.18
+0.4%
Brent Crude
81.66
+0.7%
Top 40
72,510
+0.2%
All Share
78,121
+0.3%
Resource 10
69,361
0.0%
Industrial 25
106,172
+0.5%
Financial 15
15,455
-0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
WATCH | Oh buoy! Riebeek-Kasteel pupils get swimming lessons in NSRI shipping...

6h ago

WATCH | Oh buoy! Riebeek-Kasteel pupils get swimming lessons in NSRI shipping container pool
'Eggsellent': Mpumalanga woman thrives in farming business that began as a hobby

22 Apr

'Eggsellent': Mpumalanga woman thrives in farming business that began as a hobby
'He was very lucky': Cape Town woman gives birth to baby boy in hospital parking lot

17 Apr

'He was very lucky': Cape Town woman gives birth to baby boy in hospital parking lot
WATCH | Pair of Cape Town firefighters finish Two Oceans half marathon in full...

16 Apr

WATCH | Pair of Cape Town firefighters finish Two Oceans half marathon in full gear for a good cause
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars

20 Apr

Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars
Energy access will be a key discussion point at Enlit Africa

19 Apr

Energy access will be a key discussion point at Enlit Africa
Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business

11 Apr

Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business
Another GBS Hub in Gauteng set to provide more jobs for township youth

05 Apr

Another GBS Hub in Gauteng set to provide more jobs for township youth
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23103.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo