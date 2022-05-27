1h ago

add bookmark

More than 4 000 civilians killed in Ukraine: UN

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Soldiers are seen around piles of sand used for blocking a road in Ukrainian capital, Kyiv amid Russian attacks.
Soldiers are seen around piles of sand used for blocking a road in Ukrainian capital, Kyiv amid Russian attacks.
Aytac Unal, Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

More than 4 000 civilians have been killed in Ukraine since Russia's invasion began on 24 February, although the true number is likely much higher, the UN rights office (OHCHR) has said.

In total, 4 031 people have been killed, including nearly 200 children, according to OHCHR, which has dozens of monitors in the country.

Most were killed by explosive weapons with a wide impact such as shelling from heavy artillery or air raids.

It did not attribute blame for the deaths.

Moscow has denied targeting civilians and has called its invasion a “special military operation” to disarm Ukraine and “denazify” it and rid it of what it has said are anti-Russian nationalists fomented by the West. Ukraine and its allies said these are baseless claims that Russia used to justify its full-scale invasion.

In its statement on Friday, the UN rights office said most of the civilian casualties recorded “were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems, and missile and air strikes.”

It added, “OHCHR believes that the actual figures are considerably higher, as the receipt of information from some locations where intense hostilities have been going on has been delayed and many reports are still pending corroboration.”


Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
unrussiaukraine
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Have you and your family been counted in Census 2022?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes
47% - 3904 votes
No
53% - 4372 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Sugar for Your Soul! Cape Town dad releases song for his diabetic son

12h ago

PODCAST | Sugar for Your Soul! Cape Town dad releases song for his diabetic son
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues

21 May

PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?

14 May

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?
PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way

30 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.62
+0.7%
Rand - Pound
19.69
+0.7%
Rand - Euro
16.72
+0.9%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.16
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.7%
Gold
1,852.38
+0.1%
Silver
22.05
+0.1%
Palladium
2,067.50
+2.3%
Platinum
954.50
+0.4%
Brent Crude
117.40
+2.9%
Top 40
63,883
+1.4%
All Share
70,486
+1.4%
Resource 10
76,948
+0.6%
Industrial 25
76,115
+1.3%
Financial 15
16,257
+2.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Off-duty KZN nurse delivers baby on Florence Nightingale Drive as mom goes into...

5h ago

Off-duty KZN nurse delivers baby on Florence Nightingale Drive as mom goes into labour on street
FEEL GOOD | SA disabled golfer David Watts defies the odds, in form for 'exciting'...

14h ago

FEEL GOOD | SA disabled golfer David Watts defies the odds, in form for 'exciting' US Adaptive Open
'My family needed this just as I did': University of Zululand student bags 17...

12h ago

'My family needed this just as I did': University of Zululand student bags 17 distinctions
Meet Jessica, the hip hippo that fancies rooibos tea

12h ago

Meet Jessica, the hip hippo that fancies rooibos tea
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22145.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo