52m ago

add bookmark

More than 900 firefighters battle 'mega-fire' in southern France

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Hundreds of firefighters fight a raging blaze in southern France.
Hundreds of firefighters fight a raging blaze in southern France.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
  • Firefighters are battling a massive blaze in the south of France. 
  • The fire, which started near the village of Bordezac, burned 600 hectares of land overnight.
  • People were evacuated from nearby settlements on Thursday night. 

More than 900 firefighters backed by aircraft were deployed on Friday to battle a massive blaze in France's southern Gard region that burned 600 hectares overnight.

"This fire is far from being done, there are fronts in hard-to-reach areas that we haven't tackled and that are advancing freely," said Eric Agrinier, a senior member of the fire service.

"It's going to be a feat of endurance."

Working into the night after the blaze began late on Thursday, firefighters set backfires to protect inhabited areas.

"We burn some parts (of the forest) so when the fire spreads it reaches an already-burned zone and slows down, that makes it easier to stop its advance," said Jacques Pages, standing in front of a line of flames lighting up the pitch-black forest.

Described by emergency responders as a "mega-fire", the blaze started near the village of Bordezac and forced evacuations from nearby Besseges and other settlements on Thursday night.

The local prefect's office said around 100 people had to be put up in holiday homes and restaurants in the area, which is about 90km north of Montpellier and the Mediterranean coast.

"I've been finding rooms for people and all the holiday homes are doing the same," said Regine Marchand, manager of a restaurant in nearby Aujac, on Thursday night.

Marchand said: 

We've made them pasta, people left quickly without bringing anything, but they're keeping their spirits up, there's a good atmosphere.

By Friday, people's homes were no longer in danger, with only a garage and a small hut damaged.

The Gard region fire service said on Friday morning that 13 firefighters were slightly injured.

As well as personnel on the ground, two planes have been dumping water since the early morning.

On Thursday, the air deployment stretched to 12 firefighting planes and two helicopters.

Roads were closed to traffic entering the Besseges area, while hundreds of firefighters remained on the scene, some drawn from neighbouring regions.

ALSO READ | Candles, fire drums and open flames - how to keep your home safe during fire season

Like large swathes of the country, southeast France has suffered from drought this year, increasing the risk of fires.

During an unseasonable heatwave last month, around 600 hectares were burned in a fire started by shelling on an army artillery training range near the Mediterranean port city Marseille.

Firefighters in that Bouches-du-Rhone region were called out to 35 outbreaks on Thursday, many of them close to inhabited areas.

Four houses were destroyed near southern city Arles and 250 firefighters were called out to a brushfire in Saint-Mitre-les-Remparts.

Although several other fires began in southern France on Thursday, most were put out before nightfall.

The fire service said thousands of hectares of heavily wooded land were under threat, as winds gusting at up to 80km/h fanned the flames through the dried-out trees.

Wind is "the worst enemy" of firefighters, Lieutenant Colonel Agrinier said.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
francefires
Lottery
2 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think striking Eskom workers should be fired?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, they must face disciplinary action and possible charges
66% - 4735 votes
No, stop scapegoating underpaid workers for government's mess
12% - 888 votes
Well, firing them won't solve the load shedding crisis
22% - 1557 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree

25 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree
PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought

18 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought
LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality

16 Jun

LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.94
-1.3%
Rand - Pound
20.33
-1.1%
Rand - Euro
17.20
-1.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.58
-1.2%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-1.4%
Gold
1,739.86
-0.0%
Silver
19.17
-0.3%
Palladium
2,026.00
+0.9%
Platinum
878.00
-0.1%
Brent Crude
104.65
+3.8%
Top 40
61,754
-0.0%
All Share
67,935
+0.0%
Resource 10
62,951
-1.1%
Industrial 25
83,892
+0.2%
Financial 15
14,863
+0.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree

2h ago

Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree
Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens

04 Jul

Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens
'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her...

01 Jul

'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her newborn's rare condition
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains...

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22180.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo