24m ago

Share

Moscow says West 'responsible' for death of Russian journalist in Ukraine

accreditation

  • Russia's foreign ministry blamed the death of a Russian journalist in Ukraine on Western powers. 
  • The military said Rostislav Zhuravlev was killed in a Ukrainian strike in the southern Zaporizhzhia region on Saturday.
  • Three other journalists were said to be stable in hospital after the attack.

The death of a Russian journalist in Ukraine was "a heinous, premeditated crime" committed by Western powers and Kyiv, Russia's foreign ministry said on Saturday, vowing a "response" against those to blame.

Earlier the Russian military announced that Rostislav Zhuravlev, a war correspondent working for the state RIA Novosti news agency, had been killed in a Ukrainian strike in the southern Zaporizhzhia region on Saturday.

The agency also reported his death, saying he was killed near the frontline village of Pytikhatki.

"As a result of a strike by the Ukrainian army using cluster munitions, four journalists were wounded in various levels of severity," the Russian army said in a statement.

"During an evacuation, the RIA Novosti journalist Rostislav Zhuravlev died from his wounds that resulted from the cluster munitions exploding."

READ | Ukraine warns Black Sea ships as Russia pummels ports

Three other journalists were said to be stable in hospital after the attack.

"Everything indicates that the attack on the group of journalists was not carried out by chance," the Russian foreign ministry said.

"The competent international organisations prefer, as before in such cases, to turn a blind eye to this heinous crime", it added.

According to the ministry, "the journalists were gathering material for a report on the bombing by the Kyiv regime militants of settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region using cluster munitions banned in many countries around the world".

It accused the United States of having delivered the weapons to the Ukrainian army.

The White House has said that Ukrainian forces are using United States-supplied cluster munitions on the battlefield, as Kyiv seeks momentum in its grinding counteroffensive.

The weapons, which disperse up to several hundred small explosive charges that can remain unexploded in the ground, are banned by many countries because of the long-term risks they pose to civilians.

"The perpetrators of the brutal massacre of the Russian journalist will inevitably receive the punishment they deserve," the Russian foreign minister warned, adding that "those who supplied cluster munitions to their proteges in Kyiv will also share the full measure of responsibility".


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
russiaukraineconflictjournalists
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think Paul Mashatile is fit to be president of SA in the future?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, his sketchy lifestyle is a red flag
96% - 3312 votes
Yes, he hasn't committed any crime
4% - 129 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Ramaphosa's Russian riddle: Why Putin pulled out of attending BRICS summit

19 Jul

LISTEN | Ramaphosa's Russian riddle: Why Putin pulled out of attending BRICS summit
LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New...

19 Jul

LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New Zealand
LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?

18 Jul

LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?
LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg

13 Jul

LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg
LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark

12 Jul

LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark
LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff

04 Jul

LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.87
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
22.97
+0.6%
Rand - Euro
19.89
+0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.02
+0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.6%
Platinum
961.46
0.0%
Palladium
1,290.24
0.0%
Gold
1,961.94
0.0%
Silver
24.61
0.0%
Brent Crude
81.07
+1.8%
Top 40
71,579
-0.3%
All Share
76,827
-0.3%
Resource 10
64,212
-0.5%
Industrial 25
104,220
-0.2%
Financial 15
16,753
-0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela...

16 Jul

Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela Foundation
Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the...

12 Jul

Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the city
Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital

29 Jun

Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
South Africans are using 65% of their monthly income to service debt | #RealityCheck

20 Jul

South Africans are using 65% of their monthly income to service debt | #RealityCheck
WATCH | Transformation: The C-Suite Challenge

19 Jul

WATCH | Transformation: The C-Suite Challenge
Absa Money Makeover: What has been my 'a-ha' moment thus far?

18 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: What has been my 'a-ha' moment thus far?
76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck

11 Jul

76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23194.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo