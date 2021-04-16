11m ago

Moscow to ask 10 US diplomats to leave Russia - foreign minister

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. (Photo by Jeon Heon-Kyun - Pool/Getty Images)
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. (Photo by Jeon Heon-Kyun - Pool/Getty Images)
Jeon Heon-Kyun - Pool/Getty Images

Russia will ask 10 US diplomats to leave the country in retaliation for Washington's expulsion of 10 Russian diplomats over alleged election interference and other malign actions, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday.

The US government on Thursday also blacklisted Russian companies and barred US banks from buying sovereign bonds from Russia's central bank, national wealth fund and Finance Ministry.

Lavrov, speaking at a news conference with his Serbian counterpart, said Moscow was also considering possible "painful" measures aimed at US business in Russia.

Moscow would also end the activity in Russia of US funds and NGOs that interfere in the country's internal affairs, he said.

