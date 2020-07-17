1h ago

add bookmark

Most Americans think it is unsafe to reopen schools - poll

  • A quarter of Americans think it is safe to open schools.
  • US President Donald Trump has pushed for schools to open.
  • The poll found that 30% of white women, a key Trump demographic, support his plan.

Only one in four Americans think it is safe for public schools to reopen as US coronavirus cases climb, and four in 10 parents said they would likely keep their children home if classes resume, a new Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll shows.

LIVE | All the latest coronavirus and lockdown updates

The 14 - 15 July national online poll was conducted as the country's 13 000 school districts grapple with how to safely resume instruction after closing earlier in the year as infections spread.

The results suggest US President Donald Trump's demand to fully reopen schools is at odds with how most Americans feel.

Just 26% of American adults said they thought it was safe for schools in their community to bring students back. Another 55% felt they were not safe, and 19% were not sure.

The response was split along party lines: Half of Republicans said they thought schools were safe, compared with only one in 10 Democrats.

Trump re-election campaign

Among respondents with school-age children, about four in 10 said it was unlikely that they would send them to school if in-person teaching resumes. Another five in 10 said they would send their kids to school, and the rest said they were unsure.

"I've had a migraine every day for the past month, just with the stress and fear of all of this," said Tameka Dumas, 47, a mother of two from Grenada, Mississippi.

Dumas will keep her 16-year-old son home to take online classes when his school reopens in August, deciding that it is better to protect him from a virus that already has infected her uncle and killed one of her friends.

"I told him that I hate to keep him from his friends, but at the rate of infection, it's just for the best," she said.

Trump recently has made reopening public schools a focus of his re-election campaign, in part to court suburban voters, especially women, who are increasingly unhappy with him.

The Republican president has said school districts must offer a full schedule of classes, and he threatened to cut funding from schools that do not follow through.

"Medical and education experts agree that children learn best through in-person education, and it's also true that parents need the certainty of schools reopening so they can return to work," Trump campaign spokesperson Tim Murtaugh said.

"We must reopen schools and the economy and do it safely."

The poll found that only three in 10 white women, including only two in 10 suburban white women, felt schools are safe to reopen.

More than eight out of 10 white women said they are still concerned about the spread of the coronavirus, which has claimed more than 138 000 lives in the US and has continued a rapid spread throughout much of the country.

Campaign trail

White women are key for Trump's re-election bid. He won that demographic by 13 percentage points in the 2016 election, and they are also one of the subgroups most likely to vote.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, who for months has led Trump in national polls, including a 10-point advantage among registered voters in the latest Reuters/Ipsos poll, has called for a more cautious approach to reopening schools.

Away from the campaign trail, Americans said they are largely relying on guidance from public health experts on when and how schools should open, the Reuters/Ipsos survey found.

Asked who should determine when schools reopen in their community, 40% said they would leave the decision to public health experts, while 17% said it should be up to the school districts and 13% said their state's governor should decide.

Only 5% said they would leave it to the federal government.

Stay healthy and entertained during the national lockdown. Sign up for our Lockdown Living newsletter. Sign up and manage your newsletters in the new News24 app by clicking on the Profile tab

Related Links
Global coronavirus cases surge past 12 million
Hydroxychloroquine ineffective against mild Covid-19 cases, study shows
Donald Trump replaces long-time campaign manager amid slide in opinion polls
Read more on:
uscoronavirus
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Have you been affected by the massive job losses due to lockdown?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I have lost my job
16% - 787 votes
No, my job is thankfully safe
45% - 2174 votes
No, but my job is not secure and I am very worried
39% - 1888 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.55
(+0.78)
ZAR/GBP
20.92
(+0.37)
ZAR/EUR
18.93
(+0.67)
ZAR/AUD
11.62
(+0.40)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.47)
Gold
1807.86
(-0.06)
Silver
19.25
(-0.03)
Platinum
830.00
(+0.18)
Brent Crude
43.06
(+0.42)
Palladium
1963.00
(+0.31)
All Share
56374.05
(+1.52)
Top 40
52048.69
(+1.59)
Financial 15
10697.88
(+1.61)
Industrial 25
76413.30
(+1.19)
Resource 10
54358.32
(+2.14)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | If you can't spend 67 minutes this Mandela Day you can still make a...

16 Jul

FEEL GOOD | If you can't spend 67 minutes this Mandela Day you can still make a difference with just R67
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | If you can not spend 67 minutes this Mandela Day you can still make a...

16 Jul

FEEL GOOD | If you can not spend 67 minutes this Mandela Day you can still make a difference with just R67
FEEL GOOD | #HeroesWearMasks: NGO aims to distribute 18.5m masks to poorer...

12 Jul

FEEL GOOD | #HeroesWearMasks: NGO aims to distribute 18.5m masks to poorer communities
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20199.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo