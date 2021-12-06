4m ago

add bookmark

Mourners defy curfew to bury 14 civilians killed by Indian troops

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
File image.
File image.
Nasir Kachroo/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Hundreds of mourners defied a curfew Monday to bury 14 civilians shot dead by the Indian army during a botched ambush and confrontation with a crowd angered by the attack.

An elite military commando unit shot dead six coal miners returning to their homes in remote northeastern Nagaland state on Saturday, believing they were targeting insurgents.

Another eight people were killed by the troops when they were confronted by a furious crowd, with a soldier also killed and a military vehicle set alight.

Hundreds of locals carried the victims' coffins to a public ground in Mon district to conduct prayers, ignoring a round-the-clock curfew and internet blackout imposed after the violence.

The mourners were later joined by Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, who has slammed the military over the killings and ordered an investigation.

At least two other protesters were shot dead and another 10 injured on Sunday after an angry crowd attacked and set alight an army installation in the region.

READ | Concerned by new Covid-19 variant, Asian countries move to tighten measures

Street protests across the state were held for a second day on Monday, the morning after a candlelight march for the victims in state capital Kohima.

A police source told AFP that the situation was "tense but under control".

India's army has said the miners were killed after they laid an ambush following "credible intelligence" of an armed insurgent group moving in the area.

Soldiers fired at a vehicle carrying the miners, killing six of them on the spot and leaving two others injured.

Dozens of angry villagers armed with sticks and machetes attacked the troops and forced them to open fire in "self-defence", according to the military's account.

'Draconian law'

India's home minister Amit Shah told parliament Monday that the coal miners were killed by troops in a case of mistaken identity.

Nagaland and other states in northeast India, linked to the rest of the country by a narrow land corridor, have seen decades of unrest among ethnic and separatist groups.

The region is home to dozens of tribal groups and small guerrilla armies whose demands range from greater autonomy to secession from India.

Over the years insurgency has waned, with many groups striking deals with New Delhi for more powers, but a large Indian garrison remains stationed in the region.

READ | Children at lower risk from Covid-19, vaccines should go to poor - WHO

Rio, the Nagaland chief minister, demanded New Delhi revoke the Armed Forces Special Powers Act that governs military deployments in his state.

The law gives troops broad protection from prosecution along with the powers to conduct arbitrary arrests, raids and warrantless searches.

"India is the biggest democratic country in the world. This is a draconian law. So it should be removed from our country," Rio said.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
indiacoronavirushealth
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 2 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
President Ramaphosa has punted the idea of mandatory Covid-19 vaccinations for South Africans. This is:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
The right thing to do. We desperately need more South Africans vaccinated to prevent further mutations and restore normality in our lives.
71% - 10708 votes
A risky strategy. Compulsory vaccinations may have unintended consequences and damage our rollout campaign.
29% - 4334 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide

22 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide
PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better

13 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better
PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back

06 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.94
+0.9%
Rand - Pound
21.13
+0.6%
Rand - Euro
18.00
+1.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.23
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+1.2%
Gold
1,779.75
-0.3%
Silver
22.30
-1.1%
Palladium
1,771.50
-2.5%
Platinum
933.50
-0.3%
Brent Crude
69.88
+0.3%
Top 40
64,725
+0.7%
All Share
71,139
+0.5%
Resource 10
67,720
+1.8%
Industrial 25
93,529
-0.3%
Financial 15
14,041
+0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | From overalls to the runway - engineer follows his dream into the...

30 Nov

FEEL GOOD | From overalls to the runway - engineer follows his dream into the fashion world
WATCH | Sarmiethon challenge: Cape Town NGO makes 50 000 sandwiches in 8 hours

26 Nov

WATCH | Sarmiethon challenge: Cape Town NGO makes 50 000 sandwiches in 8 hours
WATCH | Local self-taught watchmaker brings the past to the present with his designs

25 Nov

WATCH | Local self-taught watchmaker brings the past to the present with his designs
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21329.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo