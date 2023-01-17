1h ago

add bookmark

'Much bleaker than expected': China’s population falls for first time since 1961, highlights demographic crisis

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A granny in China meets her grandson for the first time.
A granny in China meets her grandson for the first time.
PHOTO: Hurricane1984, Getty Images

  • China's population fell in 2022, for the first time in 60 years.
  • Experts believe China's population will decline.
  • China had the lowest recorded birth rate in 2022.

China's population fell last year for the first time in six decades, a historic turn that is expected to mark the start of a long period of decline in its citizen numbers with profound implications for its economy and the world.

The drop, the worst since 1961, the last year of China's Great Famine, also lends weight to predictions that India will become the world's most populous nation this year.

China's population declined by roughly 850 000 to 1.41175 billion at the end of 2022, the country's National Bureau of Statistics said.

READ | World population at 8 billion humans - and still growing

Long-term, UN experts see China's population shrinking by 109 million by 2050, more than triple the decline of their previous forecast in 2019.

That's caused domestic demographers to lament that China will get old before it gets rich, slowing the economy as revenues drop and government debt increases due to soaring health and welfare costs.

Demographer Yi Fuxian:

China's demographic and economic outlook is much bleaker than expected. China will have to adjust its social, economic, defence and foreign policies.

He added that the country's shrinking labour force and downturn in manufacturing heft would further exacerbate high prices and high inflation in the United States and Europe.

The national statistics bureau said in a statement that people should not worry about the decline in population as "overall labour supply still exceeds demand".

China's birth rate last year was just 6.77 births per 1 000 people, down from a rate of 7.52 births in 2021 and marking the lowest birth rate on record.

The death rate, the highest since 1974 during the Cultural Revolution, was 7.37 deaths per 1 000 people, which compares with rate of 7.18 deaths in 2021.

Much of the demographic downturn is the result of China's one-child policy imposed between 1980 and 2015 as well as sky-high education costs that have put many Chinese off having more than one child or even having any at all.

The data was the top trending topic on Chinese social media after the figures were released on Tuesday. One hashtag,"#Is it really important to have offspring?" had hundreds of millions of hits.

One netizen with the username Joyful Ned posted:

The fundamental reason why women do not want to have children lies not in themselves, but in the failure of society and men to take up the responsibility of raising children. For women who give birth this leads to a serious decline in their quality of life and spiritual life.

China's stringent zero-Covid policies that were in place for three years have caused further damage to the country's demographic outlook, population experts have said.

Local governments have since 2021 rolled out measures to encourage people to have more babies, including tax deductions, longer maternity leave and housing subsidies. 

President Xi Jinping also said in October the government would enact further supportive policies.

Measures so far, however, have done little to arrest the long-term trend.

Online searches for baby strollers on China's Baidu search engine dropped 17% in 2022 and are down 41% since 2018, while searches for baby bottles are down more than a third since 2018. 

In contrast, searches for elderly care homes surged eight-fold last year.

The reverse is playing out in India, where Google Trends shows a 15% year-on-year increase in searches for baby bottles in 2022, while searches for cribs rose almost five-fold.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
china
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What type of expertise should be prioritised when looking for a new Eskom CEO?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Commercial background
19% - 1010 votes
Engineering experience
77% - 4142 votes
Public service credentials
4% - 196 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022

30 Dec 2022

PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India

31 Dec 2022

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.14
-0.6%
Rand - Pound
20.96
-0.9%
Rand - Euro
18.54
-0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.89
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.3%
Gold
1,906.55
-0.5%
Silver
23.94
-1.4%
Palladium
1,713.17
0.0%
Platinum
1,087.26
0.0%
Brent Crude
84.46
-1.0%
Top 40
73,279
+0.3%
All Share
79,389
+0.3%
Resource 10
77,869
-0.4%
Industrial 25
100,617
+1.0%
Financial 15
16,107
-0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Cut above the rest: Dignity of school boys in Kensington restored with free haircuts

7h ago

Cut above the rest: Dignity of school boys in Kensington restored with free haircuts
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Sm-art offers therapy for artists who need support in Mitchell's Plain

7h ago

Sm-art offers therapy for artists who need support in Mitchell's Plain
Granny breaks barriers as she realises student dream at 61

7h ago

Granny breaks barriers as she realises student dream at 61
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling...

13 Jan

SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling cocktails
Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access...

13 Jan

Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access Awesome’ hotspot
4 benefits of choosing specialised and focused skills training courses over...

09 Jan

4 benefits of choosing specialised and focused skills training courses over traditional tertiary education
Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won

15 Dec 2022

Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23016.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo