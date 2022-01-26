1h ago

add bookmark

Multiple arrests after dead baby found in jail's garbage in Mexico

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Multiple people, including prison guards and supervisors, were arrested following the gruesome discovery of a dead baby in a Mexican jail's garbage container.
Multiple people, including prison guards and supervisors, were arrested following the gruesome discovery of a dead baby in a Mexican jail's garbage container.
Getty Images
  • 21 people were arrested following the gruesome discovery of a dead baby in a Mexican prison garbage container.
  • Arrest warrants were issued for 23 suspects, including supervisors and guards at the prison.
  • Investigators are looking into how the body of the three-month-old, buried 130km away, was moved to the prison facility.

Mexico City – More than 20 officials and prison guards have been arrested in Mexico over the gruesome discovery in a jail's garbage of a dead baby removed from its grave, authorities said on Tuesday.

Investigators are seeking to establish how the body was moved to the jail, as well as the motives behind the unusual case, which has triggered shock and condemnation.

Born with congenital problems, the three-month-old baby died of a generalised infection on 6 January and was buried in Mexico City, prosecutors said.

Days later, its body was found by an inmate looking for recyclable material in a garbage container in a prison in the state of Puebla around 130km away.

Ulises Lara, spokesperson for the Mexico City prosecutor's office, told the press:

It's an atypical case and there's no record of one with similar characteristics.

Puebla Governor Miguel Barbosa said 21 people had been arrested so far, after warrants were issued for 23 suspects, including supervisors and guards at the prison.

He branded those responsible "demonic" and also fired his security and penitentiary chiefs.

Mexican prisons are rife with crime and violence due to the presence of members of rival criminal gangs.

On Tuesday clashes between inmates at a jail in the western state of Colima left eight people dead and seven injured, authorities said.


Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
mexicocrimeprisons
Lottery
Here are the results for the Daily Lotto draw
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Matric results are out! Are you happy with your child's result?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, the pandemic really messed up their ability to focus
33% - 634 votes
Yes, they did well given the circumstances
67% - 1285 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.17
+0.5%
Rand - Pound
20.48
+0.6%
Rand - Euro
17.12
+0.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.87
+0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.8%
Gold
1,845.80
-0.1%
Silver
23.89
+0.3%
Palladium
2,214.43
+0.5%
Platinum
1,044.29
+1.5%
Brent Crude
88.20
+2.2%
Top 40
66,919
+1.6%
All Share
73,346
+1.4%
Resource 10
74,219
+1.8%
Industrial 25
91,184
+1.5%
Financial 15
14,941
+1.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school...

17 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school starts
FEEL GOOD | A splash of inspiration: Hout Bay activist offers kids free swimming,...

15 Jan

FEEL GOOD | A splash of inspiration: Hout Bay activist offers kids free swimming, breakdancing and life skills lessons
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | After rejections, Cape Town woman celebrates as books hit shelves

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | After rejections, Cape Town woman celebrates as books hit shelves
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22018.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo