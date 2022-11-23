1h ago

add bookmark

Multiple people dead in US Walmart shooting, including killer

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Multiple people were killed and injured at a Walmart in the US on Tuesday night.
Multiple people were killed and injured at a Walmart in the US on Tuesday night.
Getty/ NurPhoto / Contributor

  • A mass shooting occurred at a Walmart in Virginia, US on Tuesday night. 
  • Multiple people, including the shooter died, while several were injured. 
  • This comes days after another mass shooting in Colorado, US. 

Several people were killed and injured in a shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, on Tuesday night, including the shooter, police said, just days after a gunman killed at least five people and injured 25 at a Colorado LGBTQ nightclub.

It was not clear whether the shooter died of self-inflicted injuries, public information officer Leo Kosinski said in a media briefing.

The police have so far not provided any details about the shooter, but several media outlets have identified him as a manager at the store.

At 22:12, police responded to a report of a shooting inside a Walmart, Kosinski said, adding that "less than 10" people were dead, but declining to give the exact number.

Kosinski also said no shots were fired at police "to his knowledge".

The City of Chesapeake said:

We're only a few hours into the response, so we don't have all the answers yet. We do know there are multiple fatalities plus injuries and the shooter is confirmed dead.

Walmart said in a statement early on Wednesday that it was "shocked" at the shootings at its Chesapeake store, and that it was working closely with law enforcement.

A spokesperson for Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, which has the area's top trauma center, told television station WAVY that five patients were being treated there.

"Sickened by reports of yet another mass shooting, this time at a Walmart in Chesapeake. I'll be monitoring developments closely," Virginia senator Mark Warner tweeted on Wednesday.

The police department did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
walmartvirginiausmass shooting
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Gauteng DA leader Solly Msimanga says the party's voters want it to explore conditional coalition talks with the ANC. 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a step in the right direction. An ANC-DA coalition would be the most stable option for SA
33% - 1672 votes
The DA should focus on working with all opposition parties, including the EFF, to unseat the ANC
15% - 756 votes
The DA should rather remain in opposition than form a coalition with the ANC or the EFF
52% - 2603 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5

18 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton

11 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton
A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures

09 Nov

A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures
PODCAST | The Story: News24 Investigations team delves into the arrest of former Eskom boss

04 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: News24 Investigations team delves into the arrest of former Eskom boss
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.24
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
20.53
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.79
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.46
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.3%
Gold
1,739.85
-0.0%
Silver
21.16
+0.4%
Palladium
1,890.50
+1.7%
Platinum
1,000.00
+0.6%
Brent Crude
88.36
+1.0%
Top 40
66,508
+1.0%
All Share
72,882
+0.9%
Resource 10
70,863
+1.6%
Industrial 25
86,876
+0.6%
Financial 15
16,462
+0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'I don’t know what it is, to feel 100': Great-granny celebrates a century of life

15 Nov

'I don’t know what it is, to feel 100': Great-granny celebrates a century of life
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town mom sets up night school for adults to finish matric - now...

15 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town mom sets up night school for adults to finish matric - now there are 4 campuses
'A glimpse of God in a fearless, free fall': Paarl woman breaks bungee world record

10 Nov

'A glimpse of God in a fearless, free fall': Paarl woman breaks bungee world record
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank

10 Nov

What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank
Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for...

09 Nov

Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for the best primetime entertainment
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Find More
© 2022 (3.0.22325.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo