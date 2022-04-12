27m ago

UPDATE | At least 13 injured in Brooklyn subway station shooting, police say

AFP and Reuters
Several people were shot and explosive devices were found in a New York City subway station on Tuesday, local media reported, citing fire department sources.

At least 13 people have been injured during the shooting incident, authorities said on Tuesday.

"At 08:27 police responded to a 911 call of a person shot in the subway" in Brooklyn, a New York police spokesperson told AFP. 

The city's fire department gave the injuries toll, with ABC News quoting police sources as saying at least five people had been shot.

The incident occurred during the morning commute at the 36th Street subway station in Brooklyn's Sunset Park suburb, according to news media.

More to follow.

