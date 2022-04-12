UPDATE | At least 13 injured in Brooklyn subway station shooting, police say

Several people were shot and explosive devices were found in a New York City subway station on Tuesday, local media reported, citing fire department sources.

At least 13 people have been injured during the shooting incident, authorities said on Tuesday.



"At 08:27 police responded to a 911 call of a person shot in the subway" in Brooklyn, a New York police spokesperson told AFP.



The city's fire department gave the injuries toll, with ABC News quoting police sources as saying at least five people had been shot.

The incident occurred during the morning commute at the 36th Street subway station in Brooklyn's Sunset Park suburb, according to news media.

ADVISORY: Due to an investigation, avoid the area of 36th Street and 4th Avenue area in Brooklyn. Expect emergency vehicles and delays in the surrounding area. pic.twitter.com/xPIAHbtSA7 — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) April 12, 2022

More to follow.