23m ago

add bookmark

Musk denies 'romantic' affair with Google co-founder Brin's wife

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Getty Images
Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Getty Images
  • Elon Musk has denied reports he has an affair with Google co-founder Sergey Brin's wife. 
  • On Twitter, he said the two of them 'remain friend's'. 
  • The allegations were made in a Wall Street Journal article that cited 'unidentified sources'. 

Tesla Inc boss Elon Musk said late on Sunday on Twitter that he and Google co-founder Sergey Brin remain friends and denied a report that he had been involved in an affair with Brin's wife Nicole Shanahan.

Musk's tweets came after a Wall Street Journal report that cited unidentified sources saying he had engaged in a brief affair with Shanahan. The paper said the affair prompted Brin to file for divorce from Shanahan earlier this year and ended the tech billionaires' long friendship.

READ | Elon Musk denies affair with Google co-founder's wife, adding he hasn't 'even had sex in ages (sigh)'

Dismissing the report, Musk tweeted, "Sergey and I are friends and were at a party together last night! I've only seen Nicole twice in three years, both times with many other people around. Nothing romantic."

Tesla and Google, whose parent company is Alphabet Inc , did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comments outside regular business hours.

Reuters wasn't immediately able to reach Brin or Shanahan for comment. A lawyer for Brin declined to comment to the WSJ, and Shanahan didn't respond to requests from the paper for comment.

Brin filed for divorce citing "irreconcilable differences," the Journal said, quoting records it said were filed in Santa Clara County Superior Court. Reuters wasn't able to determine independently whether divorce papers have been filed.

ALSO READ | Mark Cuban says he asked Elon Musk how many kids he plans to have. Musk replied 'Mars needs people'

In its report, the WSJ also said Brin instructed his advisers to sell personal investments in Musk's companies after he came to know about the affair. The paper said it wasn't able to determine how large those investments were, nor whether any sales were made.

The Wall Street Journal did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment on Musk's denial of the report outside of regular US business hours.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
googlesergey brinelon muskusaffair
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should the SA Reserve Bank proceed with declaring cryptocurrency as a financial product?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's about time!
21% - 2773 votes
Nope, that ship has sailed... and sunk
57% - 7356 votes
SA was never ready
22% - 2855 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Kestell community reeling after seven killed in violent farm attack

23 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Kestell community reeling after seven killed in violent farm attack
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?

16 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree

25 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.83
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
20.21
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.16
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.65
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.1%
Gold
1,725.38
-0.1%
Silver
18.58
-0.1%
Palladium
1,987.00
-2.9%
Platinum
876.00
-0.1%
Brent Crude
103.20
-0.6%
Top 40
61,169
-1.0%
All Share
67,470
-0.9%
Resource 10
59,761
-1.6%
Industrial 25
84,338
-0.7%
Financial 15
15,019
-0.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree

08 Jul

Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree
Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens

04 Jul

Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens
'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her...

01 Jul

'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her newborn's rare condition
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains...

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22201.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo